 
 

Kerry Washington Mourns Death of Beloved Dog: She Was a Witness to My Life

Kerry Washington Mourns Death of Beloved Dog: She Was a Witness to My Life
Instagram
Celebrity

Posting a series of pictures of herself with Josie the pooch, the 'Scandal' actress claims she initially did not understand how having a dog would 'change' her and 'transform' her life.

  • May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kerry Washington is mourning the death of her dog. The actress took to Twitter over the weekend to mark the passing of her pet pooch, Josie, who took "a piece of" Kerry's heart with her.

Posting a series of pictures of herself with the dog, the "Scandal" star wrote, "Last night, Josie crossed over into a world beyond this one and a piece of my [heart] went with her. We are so blessed to have had her for so long. My heart unfolded when I met her. She will always live in the very fabric of my being. We adore you Josephine Baker Washington Asomugha [sic]."

Kerry then posted a lengthier caption on Instagram, in which she said she was unaware of how much having a dog would "change" her before she took Josie home.

  See also...

She wrote, "I didn't grow up with a dog. I wasn't aware of what this kind of love could look like or feel like. I didn't understand how it would change me and transform my life. To say that Josie was a member of our family doesn't even come close. She was my fur baby companion girl. She was my partner."

"She went places with me and experienced things that no one else ever did or ever will. She was a witness to my life and to my journey and me to hers. My heart unfolded when I met her and she will always live in the very fabric of my being..."

"She brought so much joy into our home and into our lives and into the lives of almost everyone she met. I'm so grateful that she chose us. And that God chose me to be her dog mom. With enormous love in my heart, I will be donating to @wagsandwalks in her name. We adore you Josephine Baker Washington Asomugha [sic]."

You can share this post!

Justin Hartley Reported to Have Secretly Married Sofia Pernas Post-Wedding Rings Spotting

T.I. and Tiny Officially Under Investigation for Drugging and Rape in Los Angeles
Related Posts
Kerry Washington Deletes Heavily-Criticized DMX and Prince Philip Tweet

Kerry Washington Deletes Heavily-Criticized DMX and Prince Philip Tweet

Young Female Poet Wows Kerry Washington, Elizabeth Banks, Oprah Winfrey at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Young Female Poet Wows Kerry Washington, Elizabeth Banks, Oprah Winfrey at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kerry Washington, Beyonce and More Pay Tribute to George Floyd on His Birthday

Kerry Washington, Beyonce and More Pay Tribute to George Floyd on His Birthday

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ben Affleck Deemed as the Love of Jennifer Lopez's Life by Ex-Publicist Amid Possible Reconciliation

Ben Affleck Deemed as the Love of Jennifer Lopez's Life by Ex-Publicist Amid Possible Reconciliation

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen Gets 'Mental Help' After 'Highly Disturbing' Remark Resurfaced

Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen Gets 'Mental Help' After 'Highly Disturbing' Remark Resurfaced

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Spends 'Quality Time' With Eldest Child Amid $130 Billion Divorce With Wife Melinda

Bill Gates Spends 'Quality Time' With Eldest Child Amid $130 Billion Divorce With Wife Melinda

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show