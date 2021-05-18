Kerry Washington Mourns Death of Beloved Dog: She Was a Witness to My Life

Instagram Celebrity

Posting a series of pictures of herself with Josie the pooch, the 'Scandal' actress claims she initially did not understand how having a dog would 'change' her and 'transform' her life.

May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kerry Washington is mourning the death of her dog. The actress took to Twitter over the weekend to mark the passing of her pet pooch, Josie, who took "a piece of" Kerry's heart with her.

Posting a series of pictures of herself with the dog, the "Scandal" star wrote, "Last night, Josie crossed over into a world beyond this one and a piece of my [heart] went with her. We are so blessed to have had her for so long. My heart unfolded when I met her. She will always live in the very fabric of my being. We adore you Josephine Baker Washington Asomugha [sic]."

Kerry then posted a lengthier caption on Instagram, in which she said she was unaware of how much having a dog would "change" her before she took Josie home.

She wrote, "I didn't grow up with a dog. I wasn't aware of what this kind of love could look like or feel like. I didn't understand how it would change me and transform my life. To say that Josie was a member of our family doesn't even come close. She was my fur baby companion girl. She was my partner."

"She went places with me and experienced things that no one else ever did or ever will. She was a witness to my life and to my journey and me to hers. My heart unfolded when I met her and she will always live in the very fabric of my being..."

"She brought so much joy into our home and into our lives and into the lives of almost everyone she met. I'm so grateful that she chose us. And that God chose me to be her dog mom. With enormous love in my heart, I will be donating to @wagsandwalks in her name. We adore you Josephine Baker Washington Asomugha [sic]."