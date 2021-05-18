 
 

Graham McTavish 'Having a Lot of Fun' Joining the Cast of 'Game of Thrones' Prequel

Graham McTavish 'Having a Lot of Fun' Joining the Cast of 'Game of Thrones' Prequel
Instagram
TV

Having sparking speculations about his casting after he was spotted on set, the 'Outlander' actor confirms in a new interview that he has indeed landed a role in 'House of the Dragon'.

  • May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Outlander" star Graham McTavish is set for another major TV role after confirming his casting on the "Game of Thrones" prequel series, "House of the Dragon".

The Scottish actor was spotted on set, prompting speculation he was doing more than paying a friend a visit, and now he has come clean.

"I'm enjoying that, yes," Graham confirmed when asked about the HBO show. "I'm really having a lot of fun. We've just started. It's a very big project, so we're getting to know each other."

"They're lovely people. It's great, but I can't tell you too much. I can't tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot of dragons."

  See also...

Production on "House of the Dragon" got underway last month (April 2021), and George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik's epic will debut some time next year (2022), starring Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno.

The drama takes place 300 years before the events of "Game of Thrones". Considine leads the cast as King Viserys Targaryen, supported by Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. It is not clear which character McTavish will play.

While it is still unclear what character McTavish will fill in, fans speculated that he would take on the role of Harrold Westerling after he was spotted on the Cornwall set of the prequel series. About the character itself, a report from the Radio Times described him as "the commander and longest-serving member of the kingsguard who still remembers the lustre of the storied Seven Knights."

"A once powerful knight and a successful military background, so a man with presence and status. Given the responsibility to the king to watch over and guard the princess," the description continued. "In the current regime, where widespread peace has led to complacency and indulgence, he feels something of a loss of purpose, but nevertheless serves the king with a fierce, if quiet, loyalty."

You can share this post!

Kerry Washington Mourns Death of Beloved Dog: She Was a Witness to My Life

T.I. and Tiny Officially Under Investigation for Drugging and Rape in Los Angeles
Related Posts
Get the Official First Look at Cast of HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Get the Official First Look at Cast of HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

First-Look Pictures of 'House of the Dragon' Feature Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith

First-Look Pictures of 'House of the Dragon' Feature Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith

'House of the Dragon' Kicks Off Production With Cast Table Read

'House of the Dragon' Kicks Off Production With Cast Table Read

'Game of Thrones' Prequel Adds Fabien Frankel to Its Cast

'Game of Thrones' Prequel Adds Fabien Frankel to Its Cast

Most Read
'American Idol' Recap: Meet the Top 3 of Season 19!
TV

'American Idol' Recap: Meet the Top 3 of Season 19!

Dylan Farrow Chats With Drew Barrymore, Credits Documentary for 'Greater Communication' With Family

Dylan Farrow Chats With Drew Barrymore, Credits Documentary for 'Greater Communication' With Family

Billie Piper Admits to Find Many Things in 'Framing Britney Spears' Triggering

Billie Piper Admits to Find Many Things in 'Framing Britney Spears' Triggering

Gillian Anderson Joins 'The Great' Season 2, Boyd Holbrook Lands Role in 'Indiana Jones 5'

Gillian Anderson Joins 'The Great' Season 2, Boyd Holbrook Lands Role in 'Indiana Jones 5'

'Bridgerton' Gets Spin-Off Treatment With Prequel Series About Queen Charlotte

'Bridgerton' Gets Spin-Off Treatment With Prequel Series About Queen Charlotte

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: 'WandaVision' And 'To All The Boys' Win Big - See Full Winner List

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: 'WandaVision' And 'To All The Boys' Win Big - See Full Winner List

Rachel Bilson 'More than Willing' to Be a Part of 'The O.C.' Reboot

Rachel Bilson 'More than Willing' to Be a Part of 'The O.C.' Reboot

Courtney Love Shames Lily James for Starring in Hulu's 'Pam and Tommy'

Courtney Love Shames Lily James for Starring in Hulu's 'Pam and Tommy'

Oprah Winfrey and Lady GaGa Get Tearful in Prince Harry's Mental Health Docu-Series

Oprah Winfrey and Lady GaGa Get Tearful in Prince Harry's Mental Health Docu-Series

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Team Up for Mental Wellness Series

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Team Up for Mental Wellness Series

Dylan Farrow Has Never Talked About Molestation With Family Before Woody Allen Docuseries

Dylan Farrow Has Never Talked About Molestation With Family Before Woody Allen Docuseries

Anthony Mackie 'Blown Away' by Sebastian Stan's Portrayal of Tommy Lee in 'Pam and Tommy'

Anthony Mackie 'Blown Away' by Sebastian Stan's Portrayal of Tommy Lee in 'Pam and Tommy'

Graham McTavish 'Having a Lot of Fun' Joining the Cast of 'Game of Thrones' Prequel

Graham McTavish 'Having a Lot of Fun' Joining the Cast of 'Game of Thrones' Prequel