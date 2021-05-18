MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: Bella Twins Go Daring, Paris Hilton Is Electrifying on Red Carpet

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

Meanwhile, Ray J and Princess Love ooze glamor, 'The Bachelorette' alum Tayshia Adams exudes classic elegance and Heidi Klum looks fierce in the second night of the two-night event.

May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 continued on Monday, May 17. In the second part of the two-night event, more stars hit the red carpet in their best outfits to help celebrate the wildest moments in reality TV.

Dubbed the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, the second night was made merry with the appearance of Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. The twin sisters opted for daring looks in matching dresses by Maria Lucia Hohan that featured black bustier and open back.

Paris Hilton looked fresh in a shimmering short lime yellow dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. Her medium blonde hair was kept straight and parted on the side while hanging on her shoulders, as she accessorized with a diamond necklace, ring and earrings.

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" couple Ray J and Princess Love went glamorous in their icy white outfits. The rapper opted for a white sweater, jacket and pants, while his wife added a touch of flair with silver beads all over her mini dress.

"The Bachelorette" alum Tayshia Adams exuded classic elegance in a bronze dress with vertical plaids and wide sleeves. She showed some skin as the outfit featured a very daring neckline that went down to the navel as well as a thigh-high slit.

Heidi Klum looked sexy in a black mesh dress while showcasing her toned legs. She sported smokey eye makeup to match her fierce ensemble while painting her nails red and adding a touch of glamor with some diamond jewelries.

Also hitting the red carpet on the second night of the MTV Movie & TV Awards special was comedian/actress Nikki Glaser. Serving as the host of the event, she went for a futuristic look in a black asymmetrical short dress with. Model Winnie Harlow, meanwhile, opted for a bedazzled pink dress.