Dylan Farrow Has Never Talked About Molestation With Family Before Woody Allen Docuseries

May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Woody Allen's estranged daughter Dylan Farrow has credited her TV docuseries detailing the child molestation she allegedly suffered at the hands of the filmmaker with bringing her loved ones closer together.

Dylan, who was adopted by the director and actress Mia Farrow during their 1980s romance, admits the trauma she claims to have endured as a kid was always a taboo topic around her relatives, so she was surprised so many family members agreed to discuss the subject on camera for "Allen v. Farrow", which premiered on America's HBO Max streaming service earlier this year (2021).

"We never talked about it. I mean, we wouldn't talk about it to each other. So talking about it publicly, it just seemed absolutely incomprehensible," she explained to Drew Barrymore on her daytime TV show. "Gradually, more and more of my siblings signed on, and a few of them didn't. I've spoken to them about that too and I respect that decision as well."

"Allen vs. Farrow" featured interviews with Dylan, her mother Mia and her brother Ronan Farrow, among others, and taking part in the series has improved the way the family interacts.

Dylan, now 35, added, "Interestingly, the documentary has led to greater communication between us as a result, I think, which is interesting."

Allen, who did not face criminal charges over the allegations, has always maintained his innocence, insisting his daughter's story is made up and fueled by her mother's bitterness towards him.

During the interview, Drew expressed her regret for working with Woody in the past. "I worked with Woody Allen. I did a film with him in 1996 called, 'Everyone Says I Love You', and there was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen," she told Dylan.

"Then I had children, and it changed me because I realized that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told," the talk show host continued. "And I see what is happening in the industry now and that is because of you making that brave choice. So thank you for that."