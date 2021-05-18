 
 

Ariana Grande Allegedly Marries Dalton Gomez in Intimate Wedding

Rumor has it, the 'Positions' hitmaker has officially been taken off the market as she reportedly tied the knot with her fiance in a low-key ceremony over the weekend.

  • May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande is a married woman after reportedly tying the knot with fiance Dalton Gomez in a low-key weekend (15-16May21) wedding.

Sources tell TMZ the "Positions" hitmaker exchanged vows with Gomez at her home in Montecito, California, where they apparently had an informal gathering with very few guests.

It's unclear if the nuptials were impulsive or legally binding.

Representatives for the bride have yet to comment on the news.

Grande announced her engagement to luxury real estate agent Gomez in December (20), when she showed off her unique diamond and pearl engagement ring in a series of photos on social media.

"Forever n then some (sic)," she captioned the pictures.

The couple began dating in early 2020.

The pop superstar was previously engaged to comedian Pete Davidson after another whirlwind romance, but they called it quits in late 2018. Her exes also include late rapper Mac Miller, Big Sean, and dancer Ricky Alvarez.

After proposing to Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez was quickly welcomed by her family. Her mother Joan Grande expressed her excitement on Twitter. "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here's to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo," she tweeted back then.

Her brother Frankie Grande also turned to his own Twitter page to congratulate the couple. He gushed, "I am so happy for my sister and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family! YAY! This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you Ariana & Dalton! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT!"

