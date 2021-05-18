Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Instagram Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for the mixed martial arts champion and his wife-to-be as she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy, her third child with the star.

AceShowbiz - Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is celebrating the birth of his third child.

The UFC fighter and his fiancee, Dee Devlin, have welcomed a baby boy named Rian, a little brother for their son, Conor Jr., four, and daughter Croia, two.

Sharing a photo of himself with his newborn on Instagram on Monday (17May21), McGregor wrote, "The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5..."

"Healthy baby boy delivered! Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great!"

"God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world," he added. "My new born son, Rian McGregor (sic)."

The couple, which became engaged last summer (20) after 12 years of dating, announced the pregnancy news at Christmas.

McGregor has plenty to celebrate - he also recently topped Forbes magazine's annual list of the World's Highest-Paid Athletes, raking in a reported $180 million (£130 million) over the past year to claim the title for the first time.

Devlin congratulated her husband-to-be on Instagram. "Success is no accident, it's hard work. We are so proud of you!!!" so she gushed along with pictures of celebration they threw at home for his latest feat. He responded in kind, "Love you baby."

The arrival of the couple's latest baby also drew a lot of congratulation messages on social media. "So happy and proud of u both. Welcome to our family baby," McGregor's sister Erin commented. His other sister Aoife sent love as well.

Meanwhile, fashion mogul Donatella Versace exclaimed, "Huge congratulations, Conor!!"