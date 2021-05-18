 
 

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy
Instagram
Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for the mixed martial arts champion and his wife-to-be as she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy, her third child with the star.

  • May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is celebrating the birth of his third child.

The UFC fighter and his fiancee, Dee Devlin, have welcomed a baby boy named Rian, a little brother for their son, Conor Jr., four, and daughter Croia, two.

Sharing a photo of himself with his newborn on Instagram on Monday (17May21), McGregor wrote, "The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5..."

"Healthy baby boy delivered! Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great!"

"God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world," he added. "My new born son, Rian McGregor (sic)."

  See also...

The couple, which became engaged last summer (20) after 12 years of dating, announced the pregnancy news at Christmas.

McGregor has plenty to celebrate - he also recently topped Forbes magazine's annual list of the World's Highest-Paid Athletes, raking in a reported $180 million (£130 million) over the past year to claim the title for the first time.

Devlin congratulated her husband-to-be on Instagram. "Success is no accident, it's hard work. We are so proud of you!!!" so she gushed along with pictures of celebration they threw at home for his latest feat. He responded in kind, "Love you baby."

The arrival of the couple's latest baby also drew a lot of congratulation messages on social media. "So happy and proud of u both. Welcome to our family baby," McGregor's sister Erin commented. His other sister Aoife sent love as well.

Meanwhile, fashion mogul Donatella Versace exclaimed, "Huge congratulations, Conor!!"

You can share this post!

Ariana Grande Allegedly Marries Dalton Gomez in Intimate Wedding

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Boss Defends Iron Maiden's Omission From 2021 Induction
Related Posts
Conor McGregor Released After Arrested for Alleged Attempted Sexual Assault

Conor McGregor Released After Arrested for Alleged Attempted Sexual Assault

Conor McGregor Engaged to Baby Mama Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor Engaged to Baby Mama Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor Retires for Third Time in 4 Years

Conor McGregor Retires for Third Time in 4 Years

Conor McGregor Loves Kylie Jenner's Thirst Traps

Conor McGregor Loves Kylie Jenner's Thirst Traps

Most Read
Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo
Celebrity

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo

Prince Harry Branded 'Ungracious' for Hurtful Remarks About Dad Charles After Prince Philip's Death

Prince Harry Branded 'Ungracious' for Hurtful Remarks About Dad Charles After Prince Philip's Death

Lamar Odom Accuses Ex Liza Morales of Clout Chasing After Suing Him Over Child Support

Lamar Odom Accuses Ex Liza Morales of Clout Chasing After Suing Him Over Child Support

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Ben Affleck Deemed as the Love of Jennifer Lopez's Life by Ex-Publicist Amid Possible Reconciliation

Ben Affleck Deemed as the Love of Jennifer Lopez's Life by Ex-Publicist Amid Possible Reconciliation

Jaden Smith Charges Higher Price at New Restaurant to Feed the Homeless

Jaden Smith Charges Higher Price at New Restaurant to Feed the Homeless

Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen Gets 'Mental Help' After 'Highly Disturbing' Remark Resurfaced

Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen Gets 'Mental Help' After 'Highly Disturbing' Remark Resurfaced

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Katie Holmes' Ex 'Not Wasting Any Time' to Look for Someone New by Rejoining Dating Apps

Katie Holmes' Ex 'Not Wasting Any Time' to Look for Someone New by Rejoining Dating Apps

Mel B Finds Love Again After She 'Couldn't Be Hugged or Touched' Due to 'So Many Trauma Triggers'

Mel B Finds Love Again After She 'Couldn't Be Hugged or Touched' Due to 'So Many Trauma Triggers'