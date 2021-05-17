Kat Von D Claims to Have Done Music Longer Than Tattooing Ahead of Debut Album Release

Music

Set to release 'Love Made Me Do It' in August, the former tattoo artist for 'LA Ink' reveals in a new interview that she was 'classically trained at the piano from the age of five.'

AceShowbiz - Tattoo queen and makeup mogul Kat Von D is planning to release her debut album.

"Love Made Me Do It" drops on August 27 and the album's first single, "Exorcism", is available to download now.

The project features collaborations with Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl, former Nine Inch Nails rocker Danny Lohner, Linda Perry and goth icon Peter Murphy, and Kat insists the new music project hasn't been a surprise for those who know her well.

"I've been playing music longer than I've been tattooing," she tells Billboard. "I was classically trained at the piano from the age of five and still play the piano every day."

"Somehow, I got lucky to have more than one creative outlet, and drawing/tattooing always stole the spotlight. But it's been a long time coming to have my focus turn onto my music, and after having sold my makeup line a year ago, the plan had been to finally release my music, and go on tour - and then obviously everything came to a halt."

Days after "Exorcism" was released, Kat expressed her gratitude for the support. "I'm just so overwhelmed with all the love+support from everyone for Exorcism! My heart is so full! I can't wait to release the entire album," she wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, May 16. "Sending everyone extra love today! #LoveMadeMeDoIt."

About the single itself, the 39-year-old explained in a press release, "I wrote 'Exorcism' after having had binged on every exorcist movie that ever existed." She added, "I loved the idea of tying the act of being possessed by something outside your control to what love can sometimes feel like; losing yourself in someone else, and sometimes it leaving you black and blue."