Rachel Bilson 'More than Willing' to Be a Part of 'The O.C.' Reboot

Warner Bros. Television TV

Having such fond memories about her teen drama series, the actress known as Summer Roberts on the show admits, 'It's kind of hard to figure out where everyone would go.'

May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rachel Bilson is up for a reboot of "The O.C.", as long as the rest of the cast returns.

The actress, who starred in the hit TV drama as Summer Roberts, alongside the likes of Mischa Barton, Adam Brody and Benjamin McKenzie, would love to see the program return one day as she has such fond memories from the set.

"I think there's always those discussions and people saying if they want it and what not," she tells IMDb. "I don't know. It's kind of hard to figure out where everyone would go. I'm sure there's places to go."

"There's like a whole new class I'm sure they could come up with... It's one of those things where it's hard to be, like, 'Do you want to touch this, or do you want to leave it as is?' But I know that Melinda [Clarke] and I have both said we would, of course, be more than willing to revisit such a fond memory."

Rachel previously revealed she thinks a revamp of "The O.C." would be "awesome," stating, "I know we talked about definitely getting together personally, as a reunion... all of us getting together. I think we have spoken to some already, everyone's on board for that. But a reboot would be awesome... That'd be fun."

The "Jumper" actress has also reunited with Melinda Clarke for new podcast, "Welcome to the OC, B***hes!" About the audio series project, she told ET in late April, "I've learned that I actually have zero memory and don't remember most of the things that happened on this show."

"So I'm kind of going through this with everyone else, re-watching it, discovering it," the 39-year-old continued. "I wouldn't even say rediscovering it, [I'm] discovering it for the first time!"