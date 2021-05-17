 
 

Russell Tovey Upset Thinking About Having to Leave Dogs at Home Post-COVID Lockdown

Russell Tovey Upset Thinking About Having to Leave Dogs at Home Post-COVID Lockdown
Instagram
Celebrity

Aside from talking about going back to work, the 'Being Human' actor admits that he finally understands the feeling described in his 2006 movie 'The History Boys'.

  • May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Russell Tovey is "really upset" at the thought of going back to work and leaving his beloved dogs at home.

The "Being Human" actor's canine companions have been "in heaven" over the last year because he's been at home with them so much, and he's worried they'll be angry when he has to start going out again. He said, "For the dogs, this has been the best thing that's ever happened."

"They've had dads on tap 24/7. I'm really upset for when we do go back to work properly because the dogs are just going to be like, 'Sorry, what the f**k? I thought you were here all day long now.' They're all just lying around in the sun at the moment - they're loving it."

  See also...

During lockdown, the star and his partner, Steve Brockman, took the time to re-watch his 2006 movie "The History Boys" and Russell found it a very moving experience.

Speaking to Heat magazine, he added, "I was crying my f**king eyes out. I was sobbing because there were moments where I suddenly realized, 'I get that now. I understand that feeling he's describing there.' "

"When we filmed it, I was in my early 20s and I didn't understand what the characters were talking about, but now I get it because I have been through that pain, I know what that experience is like and I understand the references. It's so multi-layered and beautiful."

"Steve was looking at me having this reaction and he was like, 'Are you alright?' But that play was such a huge moment and a huge part of my life for two years - it just all came flooding back. It's a f**king good film and watching it years later was really brilliant."

You can share this post!

Camilla Kerslake Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Chris Robshaw

Nick Jonas Taken to Hospital After On-Set Injury
Related Posts
Russell Tovey Gets Candid About Father's Struggles in Accepting His Sexuality

Russell Tovey Gets Candid About Father's Struggles in Accepting His Sexuality

Russell Tovey Hints on Reconciliation With Ex-Fiance

Russell Tovey Hints on Reconciliation With Ex-Fiance

'Quantico' Star Russell Tovey Splits From Steve Brockman Four Months After Getting Engaged

'Quantico' Star Russell Tovey Splits From Steve Brockman Four Months After Getting Engaged

Most Read
Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo
Celebrity

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo

50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Over Yeezy Sandals

50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Over Yeezy Sandals

Lamar Odom Accuses Ex Liza Morales of Clout Chasing After Suing Him Over Child Support

Lamar Odom Accuses Ex Liza Morales of Clout Chasing After Suing Him Over Child Support

Prince Harry Branded 'Ungracious' for Hurtful Remarks About Dad Charles After Prince Philip's Death

Prince Harry Branded 'Ungracious' for Hurtful Remarks About Dad Charles After Prince Philip's Death

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Reacts After Chrissy Teigen's Old Tweet That Mocked LiLo Resurfaces

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Reacts After Chrissy Teigen's Old Tweet That Mocked LiLo Resurfaces

Porsha Williams' New Fiance Challenges Cheating Claims With $75,000 Rewards

Porsha Williams' New Fiance Challenges Cheating Claims With $75,000 Rewards

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen Gets 'Mental Help' After 'Highly Disturbing' Remark Resurfaced

Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen Gets 'Mental Help' After 'Highly Disturbing' Remark Resurfaced

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Mel B Badly Battered and Bruised in Disturbing Video Highlighting Domestic Violence

Mel B Badly Battered and Bruised in Disturbing Video Highlighting Domestic Violence

Jaden Smith Charges Higher Price at New Restaurant to Feed the Homeless

Jaden Smith Charges Higher Price at New Restaurant to Feed the Homeless

Katie Holmes' Ex 'Not Wasting Any Time' to Look for Someone New by Rejoining Dating Apps

Katie Holmes' Ex 'Not Wasting Any Time' to Look for Someone New by Rejoining Dating Apps

Twenty One Pilots Team Up With Chipotle for Limited-Time Signature Burrito

Twenty One Pilots Team Up With Chipotle for Limited-Time Signature Burrito