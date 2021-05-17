 
 

Mads Mikkelsen Keen to See Leonardo DiCaprio in Remake of His Movie 'Another Round'

Mads Mikkelsen Keen to See Leonardo DiCaprio in Remake of His Movie 'Another Round'
WENN
Movie

The 'Doctor Strange' actor is curious to see the Oscar-winning actor's take on his character in the upcoming remake of his critically-acclaimed Danish film.

  • May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mads Mikkelsen can't wait to see what Leonardo DiCaprio does with his character in the Hollywood remake of Oscar-winning Danish film "Another Round".

The in-demand movie star is curious to see how the English-language version will be received by fans after the success of his 2020 film, about a group of middle-aged teachers who test a theory that staying permanently drunk adds quality to life.

"It's always tricky to make a remake but on the other hand I understand why," he tells Entertainment Weekly. "Because even though a lot of people might watch (the original), it's not that big."

"Having said that I have a hunch that a lot of Americans (have) watched this one, so it's going to be interesting, the remake."

  See also...

Mads is also curious to see whether the English-language film exposes any cultural differences between Denmark and the U.S.

"There are some cultural differences with alcohol from nation to nation, especially between Denmark and America," he adds. "Everyone's always like, 'Won't they approach it really differently in America?' Maybe. Maybe not. I mean, the film is about embracing life and re-finding your life. I think if they get that right, they can have some freedom with the alcohol."

Earlier this year, Mads revealed he actually had to get drunk to prepare for his role in the film.

He shared, "I think for most actors playing drunk you would approach it a little like you do in real life. You come home from the pub and don't want your wife to know you've been having a couple of pints, that means you're hiding it. The slightly drunk version is always hide it, hide it, and that obviously gives you away because you move a little more restrained, more precise, too precise actually."

"Those are the, should we say, the easy ways of playing drunk but then when you get up to the higher levels this is when the danger starts, this is what gives you away if you're not nailing it, it's just so obvious."

You can share this post!

Lil Reese Hospitalized With Serious Gunshot Wound Following Shoot-Out

Vanessa Bryant Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Kobe Bryant at Hall of Fame Induction
Related Posts
'Another Round' Director Weighs In on Leonardo DiCaprio Doing English Language Remake

'Another Round' Director Weighs In on Leonardo DiCaprio Doing English Language Remake

'Another Round' Wins Big at 2020 European Film Awards

'Another Round' Wins Big at 2020 European Film Awards

'Another Round', 'Martin Eden', 'Corpus Christi' Lead Nominees for 2020 European Film Awards

'Another Round', 'Martin Eden', 'Corpus Christi' Lead Nominees for 2020 European Film Awards

Most Read
Bruce Willis, John Travolta Reunite for 'Paradise City' While '365 Days' Main Cast Return for Sequel
Movie

Bruce Willis, John Travolta Reunite for 'Paradise City' While '365 Days' Main Cast Return for Sequel

Zack Snyder Hopes Warner Brothers Cave in to Fan Pressure for More DC Movies

Zack Snyder Hopes Warner Brothers Cave in to Fan Pressure for More DC Movies

Billy Crystal Explains Why Oscars 2021 Was Such Disappointment

Billy Crystal Explains Why Oscars 2021 Was Such Disappointment

Josh Duhamel Credits Fergie Marriage for Helping Him Match Up to J.Lo in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Josh Duhamel Credits Fergie Marriage for Helping Him Match Up to J.Lo in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Zack Snyder Unveils His Scrapped Green Lantern for 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder Unveils His Scrapped Green Lantern for 'Justice League'

Rhys Ifans Rules Out Playing Rod Stewart in Biopic Due to His Age

Rhys Ifans Rules Out Playing Rod Stewart in Biopic Due to His Age

Emily Blunt Admits Decision to Give Up on Black Widow Role Was A 'Heartbreaker' for Her

Emily Blunt Admits Decision to Give Up on Black Widow Role Was A 'Heartbreaker' for Her

Director Bummed as He's Forced to Scrap Gruesome Death Scene From Latest 'Saw' Movie

Director Bummed as He's Forced to Scrap Gruesome Death Scene From Latest 'Saw' Movie

James McAvoy to Portray Struggling Couple With Sharon Horgan in COVID-19 Lockdown Drama

James McAvoy to Portray Struggling Couple With Sharon Horgan in COVID-19 Lockdown Drama

Robert De Niro's Injury Happened During Break of 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Filming

Robert De Niro's Injury Happened During Break of 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Filming

Millie Bobby Brown 'Can't Wait' to Reunite With Henry Cavill in 'Enola Holmes' Sequel

Millie Bobby Brown 'Can't Wait' to Reunite With Henry Cavill in 'Enola Holmes' Sequel

Robbie Williams Set to Play Himself in Biopic 'Better Man'

Robbie Williams Set to Play Himself in Biopic 'Better Man'

Mads Mikkelsen Keen to See Leonardo DiCaprio in Remake of His Movie 'Another Round'

Mads Mikkelsen Keen to See Leonardo DiCaprio in Remake of His Movie 'Another Round'