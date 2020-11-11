'Another Round', 'Martin Eden', 'Corpus Christi' Lead Nominees for 2020 European Film Awards

Movie

The nominees for the upcoming European Film Awards which will be held virtually in this coming December also include the likes of Mads Mikkelsen and Viggo Mortensen.

AceShowbiz - "Another Round", "Corpus Christi", and "Martin Eden" will lead the way at the 2020 European Film Awards after landing four nominations apiece.

The titles are all in the running for the top prize of European Film, alongside "Berlin Alexanderplatz", "The Painted Bird", and "Undine" while "Another Round" moviemaker Thomas Vinterberg, "Corpus Christi" 's Jan Komasa, and Pietro Marcello ("Martin Eden") will also face off for the European Director honour.

Also nominated in the category are Agnieszka Holland ("Charlatan"), Francois Ozon ("Summer of 85"), and Maria Sodahl ("Hope").

The European Actress shortlist features the likes of Paula Beer ("Udine"), Nina Hoss ("My Little Sister"), and Marta Nieto ("Mother"), and the European Actor contenders include Mads Mikkelsen ("Another Round"), Viggo Mortensen ("Falling"), Bartosz Bielenia ("Corpus Christi"), and Luca Marinelli ("Martin Eden").

Meanwhile, the European Screenwriter nominees are Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm ("Another Round"), Marcello and Maurizio Braucci ("Martin Eden"), Mateusz Pacewicz ("Corpus Christi"), Martin Behnke and Burhan Qurbani ("Berlin Alexanderplatz"), Costa-Gavras ("Adults in the Room"), and Damiano and Fabio D'Innocenzo ("Bad Tales").

Members of the European Film Academy will now vote online to decide the winners, which will be unveiled in a virtual series of events from 8 to 12 December.

In comedy category, the nominees are "Advantages of Travelling by Train", "The Big Hit", and "Ladies of Steel".

Meanwhile, "Acasa, My Home", "The Cave", "Collective", "Gunda", "Little Girl", and "Saudi Runaway" are vying for the best documentary.

And nominees for best animated feature are "Calamity", "Josep", "Klaus", and "The Nose or the Conspiracy of Mavericks".