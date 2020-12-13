'Another Round' Wins Big at 2020 European Film Awards

Samuel Goldwyn Films Movie

The Danish movie starring Mads Mikkelsen has dominated the European Film Awards, taking home three coveted honors including Best Actor for the male lead.

AceShowbiz - Thomas Vinterberg's acclaimed new movie "Another Round" has swept the European Film Awards, landing three prizes, including Best Actor for Mads Mikkelsen.

Vinterberg also picked up Best European Film and Best Screenwriter alongside Tobias Lindholm.

The win cements the Danish movie as a favourite for the Foreign Language film Oscar next year (21). The project, about a group of teachers who pledge to stay drunk to test a theory that modest inebriation opens minds, has been a favourite at this year's film festivals.

Accepting the Best Film honour at the virtual EFA ceremony on Saturday (12Dec20), Vinterberg said, "My first film was about child abuse, my second one about the same and now we've made a film about four heterosexual white males teaching youngsters to drink. It could never have been possible outside of this continent and I'm super proud to be awarded in this continent."

The filmmaker also paid tribute to his teenage daughter, Ida, who died in a car accident while he was making "Another Round", "She loved this project, she was a part of this project - she was supposed to act in it, it was made at her school, amongst her friends in her classroom - and the only thing that made sense when she died was to carry on and make this movie for her."

"It's made by all of us who love her and miss her dearly, and your votes and your award will honour her memory."

On winning the European Actor trophy, Mikkelsen, who is currently filming the third "Fantastic Beasts" film after replacing Johnny Depp as villain Gellert Grindelwald, also remembered his director's daughter, stating, "One reason this film was made, one reason why this film was finalised is one little shining light that is not here anymore. But her light is in every frame of this film, so we dedicate it to Ida Vinterberg."

The full list of winners is:

European Film: " Another Round ", director Thomas Vinterberg

", director European Director: Thomas Vinterberg , " Another Round "

, " " European Actor: Mads Mikkelsen , " Another Round "

, " " European Discovery: Carlo Sironi , " Sole "

, " " European Screenwriter: Thomas Vinterberg & Tobias Lindholm , " Another Round "

& , " " European Actress: Paula Beer , " Undine "

, " " European Documentary: " Collective ", director Alexander Nanau

", director European Comedy: " The Big Hit ", director Emmanuel Courcol

", director European Animated Feature: " Josep ", director Aurel

", director European Short Film: " All Cats Are Grey In The Dark ", director Lasse Linder

", director European Cinematography: Matteo Cocco , " Hidden Away "

, " " European Editing: Maria Fantastica Valmori , " Once More Unto The Breach "

, " " European Production Design: Cristina Casali , " The Personal History of David Copperfield "

, " " European Costume Design: Ursula Patzak , " Hidden Away "

, " " European Make-Up & Hair: Yolanda Pina , Felix Terrero & Nacho Diaz , " The Endless Trench "

, & , " " European Original Score: Dascha Dauenhauer , " Berlin Alexanderplatz "

, " " European Sound: Yolande Decarsin , " Little Girl "

, " " European Visual Effects: Inaki Madariaga , " The Platform "

, " " Eurimages Co-Production Award: Luis Urbano

European University Film Award: " Saudi Runaway ", director Susanne Regina Meures

", director EFA For Innovative Storytelling: Mark Cousins, "Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema"