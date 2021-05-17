 
 

Vanessa Bryant Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Kobe Bryant at Hall of Fame Induction

Vanessa Bryant Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Kobe Bryant at Hall of Fame Induction
WENN
Celebrity

Kobe Bryant's widow remembers her late husband in an emotional tribute as he was posthumously inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame over the weekend.

  • May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kobe Bryant's widow paid an emotional tribute to her late husband as he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday (15May21).

The sporting icon died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in January, 2020, and Vanessa Bryant paid a glowing tribute to Kobe during the ceremony.

"I used to always avoid praising my husband in public because I felt like he got enough praise from his fans," she said. "Along the road someone had to bring him back to reality. Right now I am sure he is laughing in heaven because I'm about to praise him in public for his accomplishments on one of the most public stages."

"I can see him now, arms folded, with a huge grin saying, 'Isn't this some s**t?' "

Vanessa revealed she decided to follow in Kobe's footsteps by not preparing her speech beforehand.

"I don't have a speech prepared about my husband because he winged every single speech," she smiled. "He was intelligent, eloquent, and gifted at many things, including public speaking. However, I do know that he would thank everyone that helped him get here, including the people that doubted him and the people that worked against him and told him he couldn't attain his goals."

  See also...

"He would thank all of them for motivating him to be here. After all, he proved you wrong."

Vanessa, 39, noted that, while Kobe is best remembered for his skills on the basketball court, he always considered his family to be his priority.

Vanessa, who is also mum to Natalia, 18, Bianka, four, and Capri, 22 months, said, "Kobe had many accomplishments. His most cherished accomplishment was being the very best girl dad."

She concluded her speech by sending a series of thank you messages to her late husband, "Dear Kobe, thank you for being the best husband and father you could possibly be. Thank you for growing and learning from your own mistakes. Thank you for always trying to do better. Thank you for never giving up on us. Thank you for all of your hard work. Thank you for our family. Thank you for our daughters, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri."

"Thank you for working so tirelessly to provide for us and for giving us the most amazing life together. Thank you enough to last five times, and every lifetime I choose you."

During her emotional speech, Vanessa added, "You once told me, if you are going to bet on someone, bet on yourself. I'm glad you bet on yourself, you overachiever. You did it. You're in the hall of fame now. You're a true champ. You're not just an MVP. You're an all-time great."

You can share this post!

Lil Reese Hospitalized With Serious Gunshot Wound Following Shoot-Out

Henry Cavill Wants Fans to Be Happy for Him After He Introduces Girlfriend
Related Posts
Vanessa Bryant Wants 'Lifelong' Nike Partnership Following End of Kobe's Contract

Vanessa Bryant Wants 'Lifelong' Nike Partnership Following End of Kobe's Contract

Kobe Bryant's Wife Cries 'Tears of Joy' as Daughter Gets Accepted Into USC

Kobe Bryant's Wife Cries 'Tears of Joy' as Daughter Gets Accepted Into USC

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Gets Into USC After Pushing Through 'Most Excruciating Pain'

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Gets Into USC After Pushing Through 'Most Excruciating Pain'

Kobe Bryant's Widow Honors Late Daughter Gianna with Brand New Tattoo

Kobe Bryant's Widow Honors Late Daughter Gianna with Brand New Tattoo

Most Read
Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo
Celebrity

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo

Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Over Yeezy Sandals

50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Over Yeezy Sandals

Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

Lamar Odom Accuses Ex Liza Morales of Clout Chasing After Suing Him Over Child Support

Lamar Odom Accuses Ex Liza Morales of Clout Chasing After Suing Him Over Child Support

Prince Harry Branded 'Ungracious' for Hurtful Remarks About Dad Charles After Prince Philip's Death

Prince Harry Branded 'Ungracious' for Hurtful Remarks About Dad Charles After Prince Philip's Death

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Reacts After Chrissy Teigen's Old Tweet That Mocked LiLo Resurfaces

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Reacts After Chrissy Teigen's Old Tweet That Mocked LiLo Resurfaces

Porsha Williams' New Fiance Challenges Cheating Claims With $75,000 Rewards

Porsha Williams' New Fiance Challenges Cheating Claims With $75,000 Rewards

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence on Father's Death: It's 'the Most Devastating Loss of My Life'

Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence on Father's Death: It's 'the Most Devastating Loss of My Life'

Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen Gets 'Mental Help' After 'Highly Disturbing' Remark Resurfaced

Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen Gets 'Mental Help' After 'Highly Disturbing' Remark Resurfaced

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Mel B Badly Battered and Bruised in Disturbing Video Highlighting Domestic Violence

Mel B Badly Battered and Bruised in Disturbing Video Highlighting Domestic Violence