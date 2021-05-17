 
 

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction
Instagram
Celebrity

The eight-month-old son of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin has spent the weekend in hospital after he was rushed to ER as he suffered from a severe allergic reaction.

  • May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alec Baldwin's baby son spent the weekend in the hospital after suffering a severe allergic reaction.

The actor's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, shared all about the medical drama on Sunday (16May21), explaining she had to rush eight-month-old Eduardo to the emergency room.

"We had a scary experience where Edu had an allergic reaction," she wrote on Instagram. "I don't know to what yet, but it was one of those horrible moments a parent dreads."

"My kids don't have allergies, so this was a first. Doesn't matter how many kids you have, there are always moments that shake us, as there is no way we can prepare."

  See also...

Hilaria also shared a photo of herself with her baby son on her lap, in the hospital.

"This was after he was better, the vomit on my clothes had dried, and my friend sent a pic to Alec (who is away working) to let him know it was going to be ok," she added. "I'm grateful to you, doctors and nurses, and other healthcare professionals. I won't mention your names here, but you know who you are, and I hope how much my heart is connected to your care and kindness."

"I was told that expediency in this situation is key. Don't wait to see if it gets better. If you find yourself in this situation - just go and reach for help. i love you my baby boy. mama loves you so."

You can share this post!

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Bella Hadid Takes to Street to Join Protesters in Support of Palestine
Related Posts
Hilaria Baldwin Spills Secret to Getting Rid of Hecklers

Hilaria Baldwin Spills Secret to Getting Rid of Hecklers

Hilaria Baldwin Calls Herself a Tired 'Cow' for Breastfeeding Two Kids

Hilaria Baldwin Calls Herself a Tired 'Cow' for Breastfeeding Two Kids

Alec Baldwin Criticizes 'Cancel Culture' After Defending Woody Allen and Andrew Cuomo

Alec Baldwin Criticizes 'Cancel Culture' After Defending Woody Allen and Andrew Cuomo

Alec Baldwin's Defamation Claims Against Man in Car Park Dispute Will Go to Trial

Alec Baldwin's Defamation Claims Against Man in Car Park Dispute Will Go to Trial

Most Read
Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo
Celebrity

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo

Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Over Yeezy Sandals

50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Over Yeezy Sandals

HAIM Star Doesn't Mind Her Nip Slip at Brit Awards After Photo Leaks

HAIM Star Doesn't Mind Her Nip Slip at Brit Awards After Photo Leaks

Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

Lamar Odom Accuses Ex Liza Morales of Clout Chasing After Suing Him Over Child Support

Lamar Odom Accuses Ex Liza Morales of Clout Chasing After Suing Him Over Child Support

Prince Harry Branded 'Ungracious' for Hurtful Remarks About Dad Charles After Prince Philip's Death

Prince Harry Branded 'Ungracious' for Hurtful Remarks About Dad Charles After Prince Philip's Death

Oprah Winfrey Says She Deserves Cold Shoulder From Sally Field Over 'Inappropriate' Question

Oprah Winfrey Says She Deserves Cold Shoulder From Sally Field Over 'Inappropriate' Question

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Reacts After Chrissy Teigen's Old Tweet That Mocked LiLo Resurfaces

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Reacts After Chrissy Teigen's Old Tweet That Mocked LiLo Resurfaces

Porsha Williams' New Fiance Challenges Cheating Claims With $75,000 Rewards

Porsha Williams' New Fiance Challenges Cheating Claims With $75,000 Rewards

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence on Father's Death: It's 'the Most Devastating Loss of My Life'

Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence on Father's Death: It's 'the Most Devastating Loss of My Life'