 
 

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Instagram
Celebrity

Ayesha Curry insists she's not a 'moron' after landing in hot water for reposting Israeli military's message that seemingly defends the attacks on Palestine.

  • May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ayesha Curry came under fire over her posts about Middle East conflict between Israeli and Palestinian. Stephen Curry's wife was blasted for reposting Israeli military's message. Stamped with an Israel Defense Forces symbol, it explained the war as "terrorist organizations in Gaza have been attacking Israel with thousands of rockets."

Ayesha Curry resposted Israeli military's post

Ayesha Curry resposted Israeli military's message

The cookbook author and TV personality also shared her own message on Instagram Story, "Praying for everyone's safety in both GAZA and Israel. Praying for peace."

People were quick to call her out with one writing, "Educate yourself before you speak. Israel is the TERRORIST. Saying pray for Israel is like saying 'all lives matter' FREE FREE PALESTINE." Ayesha responded, "It's the fact that me praying for innocent peoples safety on both sides offend you for me… humanity is in shambles."

  See also...

Ayesha Curry responded to criticisms

Ayesha Curry responded to criticisms

However, she was apologetic later. As she's called moron on Twitter, she admitted she was misinformed, and subsequently deleted her Instagram Story that seemed to defend Israel's attacks on Palestine.

"I'm not a moron," she tweeted in response to her critic. "Don't do that. I was misinformed by someone close to me which is why the post was removed as soon as I realized. It's unfortunate someone screenshot it and is circulating. I am now getting properly informed on the situation. Hopefully you have grace."

Now on her Instagram Story, there was a post pleading for donation as "urgent medicines needed in GAZA."

You can share this post!

Weezer's Big Hit 'Hash Pipe' Originally Given to Ozzy Osbourne
Related Posts
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Stephen Curry's Q and A Session Reminds It's Too Early to Talk About Normality

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Stephen Curry's Q and A Session Reminds It's Too Early to Talk About Normality

Stephen and Ayesha Curry Donate $1M Meals to Oakland Students Amid Coronavirus Shutdowns

Stephen and Ayesha Curry Donate $1M Meals to Oakland Students Amid Coronavirus Shutdowns

Stephen Curry Responds to Wife's 'Eggplant' Jokes Following Alleged Nude Pics

Stephen Curry Responds to Wife's 'Eggplant' Jokes Following Alleged Nude Pics

Stephen Curry 'Proud' of Wife Ayesha for Being Real Despite 'Bulls**t' Criticism

Stephen Curry 'Proud' of Wife Ayesha for Being Real Despite 'Bulls**t' Criticism

Most Read
Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo
Celebrity

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo

Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Over Yeezy Sandals

50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Over Yeezy Sandals

HAIM Star Doesn't Mind Her Nip Slip at Brit Awards After Photo Leaks

HAIM Star Doesn't Mind Her Nip Slip at Brit Awards After Photo Leaks

Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

Lamar Odom Accuses Ex Liza Morales of Clout Chasing After Suing Him Over Child Support

Lamar Odom Accuses Ex Liza Morales of Clout Chasing After Suing Him Over Child Support

Prince Harry Branded 'Ungracious' for Hurtful Remarks About Dad Charles After Prince Philip's Death

Prince Harry Branded 'Ungracious' for Hurtful Remarks About Dad Charles After Prince Philip's Death

Oprah Winfrey Says She Deserves Cold Shoulder From Sally Field Over 'Inappropriate' Question

Oprah Winfrey Says She Deserves Cold Shoulder From Sally Field Over 'Inappropriate' Question

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Reacts After Chrissy Teigen's Old Tweet That Mocked LiLo Resurfaces

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Reacts After Chrissy Teigen's Old Tweet That Mocked LiLo Resurfaces

Porsha Williams' New Fiance Challenges Cheating Claims With $75,000 Rewards

Porsha Williams' New Fiance Challenges Cheating Claims With $75,000 Rewards

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence on Father's Death: It's 'the Most Devastating Loss of My Life'

Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence on Father's Death: It's 'the Most Devastating Loss of My Life'