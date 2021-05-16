Metallica to Headline Louder Than Life Fest, Mavis Staples to Perform at Libera Awards

WENN Music

The James Hetfield-fronted band is booked for the Louisville music festival while the 'Uncloudy Day' singer is set to sing at the American Association of Independent Music Awards.

AceShowbiz - Metallica will play two headline sets at the returning Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky in September (21).

James Hetfield and his bandmates will close out the Friday and Sunday nights of the four-day event, which will also feature sets from KORN, Nine Inch Nails, Judas Priest, Jane's Addiction, Snoop Dogg, Machine Gun Kelly, Staind, Rise Against, and Cypress Hill, among others.

Promoter Danny Wimmer says, "Weather got in the way of Nine Inch Nails in 2018, the pandemic derailed our plans for two big Metallica sets in 2020, so to have them both back for 2021, along with KORN and the rest of this incredible line-up over four days, that's the kind of 'new normal' that we're all looking forward to."

The festival will take place at Kentucky's Highland Festival Grounds At KY Expo Center from 23 to 26 September.

Mavis Staples, Arlo Parks, and Black Pumas are among the stars set to perform at the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM)'s 10th annual Libera Awards.

Lecrae, Fantastic Negrito, Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna, and Canadian-Colombian singer Lido Pimienta are also on the line-up for the event on 17 June (21), which will be streamed live on A2IM's official YouTube channel here: youtube.com.

Staples will be receiving the Icon Award at the ceremony, which will see 100 per cent of proceeds raised during the show donated to charity Sweet Relief to help career musicians and music industry professionals in need during the pandemic.

"We are grateful to have such a stunning and diverse array of artists perform at this year's A2IM Libera Awards," A2IM CEO Richard James Burgess said. "A2IM strives to always put the voice of independents at the forefront, and we are proud to use this platform to showcase and honor some of the brightest lights in the independent music world."