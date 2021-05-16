 
 

Rag'n'Bone Man Rules U.K. Albums Chart With 'Life by Misadventure'

Rag'n'Bone Man Rules U.K. Albums Chart With 'Life by Misadventure'
Instagram
Music

The 'Human' hitmaker is back atop the albums chart in the United Kingdom as he scores the biggest opening sales week for a British musician so far this year.

  • May 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rag'n'Bone Man has returned to the top of the U.K. albums chart as "Life by Misadventure" debuts at number one.

Fans snapped up a staggering 33,000 copies of the release on vinyl towards a 42,000 total to give the Brighton, England-based singer/songwriter the biggest opening sales week for a British musician so far this year.

"Life by Misadventure" has outsold the rest of the new top five combined and the album's success comes three days after Rag 'n' Bone Man closed out the BRIT Awards on Tuesday (11May21) with a show-stopping Pink duet on "Anywhere Away From Here", backed by the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir, which he dedicated to care workers on the frontline of the COVID crisis.

That track has shot up the U.K. singles chart from 22 to number nine.

  See also...

"Body" by Tion Wayne & Russ Millions has landed a second week at number one.

Rag'n'Bone Man, real name Rory Charles Graham, previously talked about inspirations behind his new album, saying he chose not to write breakup songs following his separation from wife.

"There is a tiny bit of that but most of it there is a real common theme about talking about my past and talking about now how I feel as a supposedly grown up, responsible father. We're all f****** winging it basically."

"And then a lot about my worries about the future and about how I have brought a child into this world we live in, which is seemingly at the moment f****** crazy."

"It feels like a real timeline. It's a real story of the past, present and future."

You can share this post!

Gillian Anderson Joins 'The Great' Season 2, Boyd Holbrook Lands Role in 'Indiana Jones 5'

Metallica to Headline Louder Than Life Fest, Mavis Staples to Perform at Libera Awards
Related Posts
Rag'n'Bone Man on Refusal to Release 'Talking to Myself' as Single: No One Needs That Much Misery

Rag'n'Bone Man on Refusal to Release 'Talking to Myself' as Single: No One Needs That Much Misery

Rag'n'Bone Man Lost His Hearing for Two Weeks Due to 'Mad Infection'

Rag'n'Bone Man Lost His Hearing for Two Weeks Due to 'Mad Infection'

Rag'n'Bone Man and Wife Split Only Months After Wedding

Rag'n'Bone Man and Wife Split Only Months After Wedding

Rag'n'Bone Man Ties the Knot With Fiancee in Tracksuits

Rag'n'Bone Man Ties the Knot With Fiancee in Tracksuits

Most Read
John Mayer Promises New Album Is Worth the Wait
Music

John Mayer Promises New Album Is Worth the Wait

Rihanna Books Video Shoot for Highly-Anticipated Music Comeback

Rihanna Books Video Shoot for Highly-Anticipated Music Comeback

Carole King Thrilled by Historic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Carole King Thrilled by Historic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Dua Lipa Returning to Studio, Hoping to Release New Music Soon

Dua Lipa Returning to Studio, Hoping to Release New Music Soon

Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Booked for Las Vegas Residencies

Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Booked for Las Vegas Residencies

Katy Perry Travels Through Time With Pikachu in 'Electric' Music Video

Katy Perry Travels Through Time With Pikachu in 'Electric' Music Video

Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris Dominate Nominations for 2021 CMT Music Awards

Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris Dominate Nominations for 2021 CMT Music Awards

The Offspring Slammed by PETA Over Chimpanzee Music Video Starring John Stamos

The Offspring Slammed by PETA Over Chimpanzee Music Video Starring John Stamos

Miley Cyrus to Headline Pride Concert Special After Striking Big Deal With NBCUniversal

Miley Cyrus to Headline Pride Concert Special After Striking Big Deal With NBCUniversal

My Chemical Romance Unveils Full Line-Up of 2022 Extended World Tour

My Chemical Romance Unveils Full Line-Up of 2022 Extended World Tour

St. Vincent Grateful to Make Music for Living: 'I'd Be Dead Without Music'

St. Vincent Grateful to Make Music for Living: 'I'd Be Dead Without Music'

Little Mix Earning $11 Million From Their Tour Profits in 2020

Little Mix Earning $11 Million From Their Tour Profits in 2020

Noel Gallagher Insists His Feud With Brother Liam Won't Affect Oasis' Legacy

Noel Gallagher Insists His Feud With Brother Liam Won't Affect Oasis' Legacy