Rag'n'Bone Man Rules U.K. Albums Chart With 'Life by Misadventure'

The 'Human' hitmaker is back atop the albums chart in the United Kingdom as he scores the biggest opening sales week for a British musician so far this year.

May 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rag'n'Bone Man has returned to the top of the U.K. albums chart as "Life by Misadventure" debuts at number one.

Fans snapped up a staggering 33,000 copies of the release on vinyl towards a 42,000 total to give the Brighton, England-based singer/songwriter the biggest opening sales week for a British musician so far this year.

"Life by Misadventure" has outsold the rest of the new top five combined and the album's success comes three days after Rag 'n' Bone Man closed out the BRIT Awards on Tuesday (11May21) with a show-stopping Pink duet on "Anywhere Away From Here", backed by the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir, which he dedicated to care workers on the frontline of the COVID crisis.

That track has shot up the U.K. singles chart from 22 to number nine.

"Body" by Tion Wayne & Russ Millions has landed a second week at number one.

Rag'n'Bone Man, real name Rory Charles Graham, previously talked about inspirations behind his new album, saying he chose not to write breakup songs following his separation from wife.

"There is a tiny bit of that but most of it there is a real common theme about talking about my past and talking about now how I feel as a supposedly grown up, responsible father. We're all f****** winging it basically."

"And then a lot about my worries about the future and about how I have brought a child into this world we live in, which is seemingly at the moment f****** crazy."

"It feels like a real timeline. It's a real story of the past, present and future."