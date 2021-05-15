Shanna Moakler Warns Against Tattooing Names While Getting Rid of Her Travis Barker Ink

Instagram/WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

When sharing a clip of her removing her ex-husband's name, the former Playboy Playmate claims that he tried to insult her by putting 'a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand.'

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler has something to say about permanently etching spouse's name on one's body. While getting rid of her tattoo featuring her ex-husband Travis Barker's name, the former "Meet the Barkers" star warned people against choosing monikers as ink design on their skins.

Making use of Instagram on Friday, May 14, the 46-year-old shared a video of herself taken during the tattoo removal process. In the clip, she told the viewers, "It's my ex's name." Having learned a new life lesson post-divorce, she went on to remind others, "Don't tattoo names on your body, kids."

When the Los Angeles-based skin care expert Nurse Jamie did the procedure to remove the permanent ink from her wrist, the former Miss New York USA winner said, "Bye-bye, tattoo." She then explained, "I think we'll probably only need one more session on this tattoo, and I think I'll be good."

After the laser treatment was completed for the day, Shanna admitted, "That is intense." She then exclaimed and laughed, "But it's worth it!" She also told her boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, who was behind the camera, "I'm, like, sweating!"

In the caption of the video, Shanna wrote, "Nurse Jamie uses her newest and most powerful laser to erase the remaining of her wrist tattoo!!!" She added in the comment section of the post, "To my new found haters, to clarify since everyone seems to know my personal life, my ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl [Kourtney Kardashian] lovingly looked on."

"That was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my new man. Once again weird," the former Playboy Playmate pointed out. She continued explaining, "This was my final session on a tattoo of his name I've been removing for some time."

Shanna's tattoo removal video came two days after Kourtney gave Travis a tattoo to seal their romantic relationship. On Wednesday, May 12, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star let out a video of herself tattooing "I love you" onto the Blink-182 drummer's right forearm. The rocker dubbed the reality TV star the "best tattoo artist" in a thank you note on his Instagram Story.

Shanna married Travis from 2004 until 2008. She shares 17-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama with the musician.