Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos 'I Love You' on Travis Barker's Arm and He Loves It
The oldest daughter of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' turns into a tattoo artist for her drummer boyfriend as the new couple continue to show off public display of affection on social media.

  • May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has tattooed "I love you" on Travis Barker's arm.

The 42-year-old reality star has taken to Instagram to give her followers a behind-the-scenes insight into the new, tiny inking on Travis' right forearm.

The brunette beauty - who went public with their romance earlier this year - captioned the post, "I tattoo."

And in response, Travis - whose body is covered in eye-catching tattoos - replied, "(heart emoji) Woman of many talents (sic)"

Kourtney's social media post features photos and a brief video clip of her carefully working on the new tattoo.

Travis, 45, has also reposted some of the snaps on his own Instagram Story.

The Blink-182 star captioned the post, "Best tattoo artist @kourtneykardash. (sic)"

It's not the first tattoo tribute Travis has to his other half - he also has her name etched on his chest.

In recent weeks, Kourtney and Travis have been keeping their fans up-to-date with their burgeoning romance with various social media posts.

But one person who's not so keen on seeing such public displays of affection is Travis' ex-wife Shanna Moakler - the mother of his children Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15.

"I'm very much over my ex … However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? Yes," she told People magazine.

However, Shanna added, "I'm really, genuinely happy for him. I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy … and a better father. As long as she's good to my children, that's truly all I really care about."

"My kids seem to really like her and her family, so that's key."

