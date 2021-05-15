'Bridgerton' Gets Spin-Off Treatment With Prequel Series About Queen Charlotte

Netflix/Liam Daniel TV

Bela Bajaria, Netflix's head of global TV, expresses her excitement that the limited prequel series will further expand the story of the royal character and the world of Bridgerton.

May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Beloved "Bridgerton" character Queen Charlotte has landed her own spin-off series.

Golda Rosheuvel's delicious gossip-loving royal was a big hit in Netflix's hit series, which shattered streaming records when it debuted on Christmas Day 2020, and now the queen's early life is to be explored in a limited prequel series, written by Shonda Rhimes.

The untitled spin-off will also feature young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

Announcing the big news on Friday, May 14, Netflix's head of global TV, Bela Bajaria, said, "Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton."

"Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled."

Showrunner Rhimes chimed in, "As we continue to expand the world of 'Bridgerton', we now have the opportunity to devote even more of the Shondaland fold to the Bridgerton-verse." She added, "We've worked with Jess Brownell for over a decade and have long wanted to find the right project to place in her hands. When it came time to pass the baton, I knew this unique voice was vital to the future of the show."

Meanwhile, there's a lot more "Bridgerton" to come - the period drama has been picked up for three more seasons.