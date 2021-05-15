 
 

Nicki Minaj Makes It Clear She Never Once Sniffed Cocaine Amid Ongoing Speculations

After her continuous sniffling during a livestream caused a number of people insinuated her drug use, the 'Trollz' raptress stresses, 'I wouldn't be embarrassed about any f**kin drugs I did.'

  • May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj wants her fans to know that she has never used cocaine in her life. Just hours after her continuous sniffling during a livestream prompted people to speculate about her drug use, the 6ix9ine collaborator for "Trollz" gets back online to set the record straight to her fans and followers.

On Friday, May 14, the 38-year-old raptress made use of Instagram Live to address the swirling rumors. "I don't know if it's just me, but I wouldn't be embarrassed about any f**kin drugs I did, that's why I talk about the motherf**kin drugs I do in my motherf**kin music," she first stated. "Always have, always f**kin will."

"If I'm off em, I'm off em [child], but I want to make this clear so open everybody's ears, clear your ears out. I have never, ever in my life with my hands on Jesus Christ, and y'all know how I feel about my Lord and savior," the mother of one went on to stress. "Never in my life, ever, not even once sniffed coke. Ever!"

During the Live session, Nicki insisted that the reason behind her sniffing was the fact that she got sick easily since she was a kid. After talking more in details about her health condition, she spilled, "I have a lot of friends, or acquaintances in the industry who do coke. I don't judge them for it but I've never tried it, never wanted to, never asked them to."

"Especially in the fashion world, that's so common and normal," the wife of Kenneth Petty continued, "but yes… That's the thing, when people used to lie about me I never used to clear my name and there was someone who took a major step and told that lie to people and I never addressed it because I thought it was too ridiculous at the time to address but something just told me to now."

Nicki's cocaine use clarification came one day after she broke her silence on the sudden passing of her father. Three months after Robert Maraj was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident in New York, the "Barbie Dreams" raptress described his death as "the most devastating loss" of her life.

Admitting that she is still unable to discuss Robert's passing as yet, the Trinidadian-born hitmaker spoke about how she handled the loss. "I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he's gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise," she said. "He was very loved & will be very missed."

