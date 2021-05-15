 
 

Nicki Minaj Raves Over 'The Crown' After Binge-Watching the Royal Show

Nicki Minaj Raves Over 'The Crown' After Binge-Watching the Royal Show
Instagram/Netflix
TV

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker reveals she can't stop watching the Netflix series about the British royal family, heaping praise on the cast members like Claire Foy and Josh O'Connor.

  • May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj is an unlikely "The Crown" superfan, confessing she can't get enough of the royal drama.

In an open letter posted on her official website, the rapper admits she spent much of the COVID pandemic binge-watching "The Crown", and now she is obsessed with the Netflix series.

"I've watched every single episode of every single season at least 5 times each," she writes, adding she has become a huge fan of Claire Foy, who portrayed the young Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons.

"Claire Foy's perfect face... I want to eat it," she joked, raving, "she just does the right thing in every single scene."

Minaj is also a big fan of Gillian Anderson, adding she can't believe how much she enjoys her portrayal of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher "seeing as tho I'm such a Meryl StreepINISTA (sic)."

  See also...

Streep played the politician in "The Iron Lady".

Nicki also gave Josh O'Connor a shout out, insisting, "he's a tad hunkier than the real Prince (Charles) ever was - and yes, I just used the word 'hunkier.' "

Minaj also mentioned Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman in her praise note, adding, "BRAVO to the entire cast, writers & directors."

Iggy Azalea was another celebrity who tuned in to "The Crown".

In a tweet last year, the Australian female rapper wrote, "The wildest part about The Crown on Netflix is that the Queen carried her purse around her house. Imagine having a house so big, you need to take a purse to the kitchen."

You can share this post!

Katy Perry Has Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding and More in Her Celebrity Girl Squad

Josh Duhamel Credits Fergie Marriage for Helping Him Match Up to J.Lo in 'Shotgun Wedding'
Related Posts
Olivia Williams to Play Camilla Parker Bowles for 'The Crown' Season 5

Olivia Williams to Play Camilla Parker Bowles for 'The Crown' Season 5

'The Crown' Denies Reports It Faces 'Struggle' to Find Prince Andrew Actor for Season 5

'The Crown' Denies Reports It Faces 'Struggle' to Find Prince Andrew Actor for Season 5

Andrew Scott Eyed to Play Tony Blair for 'The Crown' Season 5

Andrew Scott Eyed to Play Tony Blair for 'The Crown' Season 5

Dominic West Confirmed to Play Prince Charles for Final Seasons of 'The Crown'

Dominic West Confirmed to Play Prince Charles for Final Seasons of 'The Crown'

Most Read
Porsha Williams Lands Her Own TV Show Following Controversial Engagement
TV

Porsha Williams Lands Her Own TV Show Following Controversial Engagement

Report: Ellen DeGeneres Is Set to Be Replaced by Tiffany Haddish as New Daytime TV Face

Report: Ellen DeGeneres Is Set to Be Replaced by Tiffany Haddish as New Daytime TV Face

Wendy Williams 'Wasn't Happy' as Guest on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Post-Show Ending Announcement

Wendy Williams 'Wasn't Happy' as Guest on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Post-Show Ending Announcement

'American Idol' Finalist Caleb Kennedy Exits the Show Over KKK-Themed Video

'American Idol' Finalist Caleb Kennedy Exits the Show Over KKK-Themed Video

John Barrowman Dropped From 'Doctor Who: Time Fracture' After Admitting to Exposing Himself on Set

John Barrowman Dropped From 'Doctor Who: Time Fracture' After Admitting to Exposing Himself on Set

'American Idol' Ordered for Season 20 Following Ku Klux Klan Video Scandal

'American Idol' Ordered for Season 20 Following Ku Klux Klan Video Scandal

'The Voice' Recap: The Top 9 Are Revealed Ahead of Semifinals

'The Voice' Recap: The Top 9 Are Revealed Ahead of Semifinals

Demi Lovato Lands New Show About UFOs, John Cena Leads 'WWE Evil'

Demi Lovato Lands New Show About UFOs, John Cena Leads 'WWE Evil'

Julianne Moore Is Haunted by Frightening Visions in First 'Lisey's Story' Trailer

Julianne Moore Is Haunted by Frightening Visions in First 'Lisey's Story' Trailer

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Russian Dolls Are Unmasked - Find Out Their Identity

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Russian Dolls Are Unmasked - Find Out Their Identity

Ryan Murphy's 'Halston' Series Gets Branded 'Inaccurate' by Late Fashion Guru's Family

Ryan Murphy's 'Halston' Series Gets Branded 'Inaccurate' by Late Fashion Guru's Family

Ellen DeGeneres to Quit Daytime Talk Show in 2022

Ellen DeGeneres to Quit Daytime Talk Show in 2022

Bill Maher Forced to Reschedule 'Real Time' After Testing Positive for COVID Despite Vaccination

Bill Maher Forced to Reschedule 'Real Time' After Testing Positive for COVID Despite Vaccination