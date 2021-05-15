Nicki Minaj Raves Over 'The Crown' After Binge-Watching the Royal Show

Instagram/Netflix TV

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker reveals she can't stop watching the Netflix series about the British royal family, heaping praise on the cast members like Claire Foy and Josh O'Connor.

May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj is an unlikely "The Crown" superfan, confessing she can't get enough of the royal drama.

In an open letter posted on her official website, the rapper admits she spent much of the COVID pandemic binge-watching "The Crown", and now she is obsessed with the Netflix series.

"I've watched every single episode of every single season at least 5 times each," she writes, adding she has become a huge fan of Claire Foy, who portrayed the young Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons.

"Claire Foy's perfect face... I want to eat it," she joked, raving, "she just does the right thing in every single scene."

Minaj is also a big fan of Gillian Anderson, adding she can't believe how much she enjoys her portrayal of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher "seeing as tho I'm such a Meryl StreepINISTA (sic)."

Streep played the politician in "The Iron Lady".

Nicki also gave Josh O'Connor a shout out, insisting, "he's a tad hunkier than the real Prince (Charles) ever was - and yes, I just used the word 'hunkier.' "

Minaj also mentioned Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman in her praise note, adding, "BRAVO to the entire cast, writers & directors."

Iggy Azalea was another celebrity who tuned in to "The Crown".

In a tweet last year, the Australian female rapper wrote, "The wildest part about The Crown on Netflix is that the Queen carried her purse around her house. Imagine having a house so big, you need to take a purse to the kitchen."