Katy Perry Has Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding and More in Her Celebrity Girl Squad

WENN Celebrity

The 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker reveals the 'Don't Start Now' singer and the 'Burn' hitmaker are among fellow pop stars included in her celebrity girl squad.

May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry has created her own celebrity "girl squad" of pop pals, which includes fellow new mum Ellie Goulding and Dua Lipa.

The "Roar" singer admits she feels empowered every time one of her pop peers reaches out to congratulate her on a life achievement or a hit, and she loves to do the same.

Katy, who famously patched up her differences with another "girl squad" fan Taylor Swift in 2019, tells PopSugar, "Dua Lipa has always been so kind, and she always congratulated me, especially when I had the baby. And Ellie Goulding just had her baby, and we've sent some photos back and forth."

"Sia has been a rock at times in the past, when I was really going through it. And Ariana Grande, her and I will see each other and catch up, and I've got so much love for her. I think she's just got the best voice in the music industry."

"I think there's a lot of females that are more interconnected these days, which is great."

Ellie Goulding did admit she bonded with Katy Perry over motherhood as she turned to the "Daisies" singer for pregnancy advice while she was preparing to welcome her first child.

Goulding also reached out to Princess Eugenie who welcomed a son named August last month (Feb21).

"She's been a great friend throughout this," she gushed in a recent magazine interview. "We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride."