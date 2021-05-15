 
 

Katy Perry Has Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding and More in Her Celebrity Girl Squad

Katy Perry Has Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding and More in Her Celebrity Girl Squad
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker reveals the 'Don't Start Now' singer and the 'Burn' hitmaker are among fellow pop stars included in her celebrity girl squad.

  • May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry has created her own celebrity "girl squad" of pop pals, which includes fellow new mum Ellie Goulding and Dua Lipa.

The "Roar" singer admits she feels empowered every time one of her pop peers reaches out to congratulate her on a life achievement or a hit, and she loves to do the same.

Katy, who famously patched up her differences with another "girl squad" fan Taylor Swift in 2019, tells PopSugar, "Dua Lipa has always been so kind, and she always congratulated me, especially when I had the baby. And Ellie Goulding just had her baby, and we've sent some photos back and forth."

"Sia has been a rock at times in the past, when I was really going through it. And Ariana Grande, her and I will see each other and catch up, and I've got so much love for her. I think she's just got the best voice in the music industry."

  See also...

"I think there's a lot of females that are more interconnected these days, which is great."

Ellie Goulding did admit she bonded with Katy Perry over motherhood as she turned to the "Daisies" singer for pregnancy advice while she was preparing to welcome her first child.

Goulding also reached out to Princess Eugenie who welcomed a son named August last month (Feb21).

"She's been a great friend throughout this," she gushed in a recent magazine interview. "We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride."

You can share this post!

Tawny Kitaen Preparing to Host Her Own Talk Show Before Her Death

Nicki Minaj Raves Over 'The Crown' After Binge-Watching the Royal Show
Related Posts
Katy Perry Travels Through Time With Pikachu in 'Electric' Music Video

Katy Perry Travels Through Time With Pikachu in 'Electric' Music Video

Katy Perry Due to Release Pokemon Song on May 14

Katy Perry Due to Release Pokemon Song on May 14

Katy Perry in Awe of 'Incredible Selfless' Nurses After Experiencing Their Care During Labor

Katy Perry in Awe of 'Incredible Selfless' Nurses After Experiencing Their Care During Labor

Katy Perry Unfazed by Luke Bryan's Criticism of Her Leg Hair

Katy Perry Unfazed by Luke Bryan's Criticism of Her Leg Hair

Most Read
Seth Rogen Recalls Being 'Hit So Hard' by Beyonce's Security Before Presenting Grammy Award
Celebrity

Seth Rogen Recalls Being 'Hit So Hard' by Beyonce's Security Before Presenting Grammy Award

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj Causes 4,900% Spike in Crocs Sales and Site Crash With Her Instagram Pics

Nicki Minaj Causes 4,900% Spike in Crocs Sales and Site Crash With Her Instagram Pics

Wendy Williams Addresses Her Split From Beau Mike Esterman

Wendy Williams Addresses Her Split From Beau Mike Esterman

Adrienne Bailon Defends Porsha Williams Following Her Engagement to Falynn Guobadia's Ex

Adrienne Bailon Defends Porsha Williams Following Her Engagement to Falynn Guobadia's Ex