Robbie Williams Set to Play Himself in Biopic 'Better Man'

The Take That star is expected to portray himself in an upcoming true-story feature film directed by 'The Greatest Showman' helmer about his life and career.

May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Robbie Williams will play himself in a big screen biopic.

The "Let Me Entertain You" hitmaker is set to star in Michael Gracey's feature film about his life, although "The Greatest Showman" director is keeping tight lipped about how it will all come together.

Opening up about "Better Man", he told the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye, "Robbie Williams will be played and driven by Robbie Williams."

He teased that the film will be "surreal" and "a bit like a fever dream" while confirming the 47-year-old singer's tracks will be "re-contextualised" and re-recorded.

Principal cinematography is set to start in Australia in the beginning of 2022.

When asked about rumours film buyers were shown a teaser which showed Robbie as a computer-generated monkey, Michael is said to have shrugged and explained the movie will be about "how the rock star sees himself."

He added that they would use a "combination of methods" to help the star "achieve his performance."

Gracey previously revealed that the movie came about after hours of conversations with Robbie although he remained tight-lipped on how the singer would be represented on the big screen.

He said earlier this year, "As for how we represent Robbie in the film, that bit is top secret. I want to do this in a really original way."

"I remember going to the cinema as a kid and there were films that blew me away and made me say as I sat there in the cinema,' I've never seen this before.' I just want the audience to have that feeling... It's this fantastical story, and I want to represent it in its harsh reality all the way to these moments of pure fantasy."