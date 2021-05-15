 
 

John Mayer Promises New Album Is Worth the Wait

The 'Half of My Heart' singer says, 'Every day you have to go without my new music is another day I can work harder' to make sure it's worth the wait.

AceShowbiz - John Mayer has assured fans his new album will "all fire up very soon."

The "Half of My Heart" singer took to Instagram on Friday (14May21) to offer devotees an update on his latest record - the follow-up to 2017's "The Search for Everything" - writing, "I know many of you have been waiting patiently for my next album…"

"I assure you it'll all fire up very soon. I'll put it like this: every day you have to go without my new music is another day I can work harder to make sure it gets heard by as many people as (sic) might enjoy it."

He concluded, "I hope you'll think it's worth the wait."

Since his 2017 album, John has released the singles "New Light", "I Guess I Just Feel Like", and "Carry Me Away".

While he teamed up with Khalid on "Outta My Head" in 2019 and released "Inside Friend" with Leon Bridges last year (20).

The latter was released to help raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which supports music creators and professionals whose livelihoods are being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, he performed at Grammy Awards. He teamed up with country music star Maren Morris on her hit single "The Bones".

In the same month, he hyped up his new music in a post on TikTok, "I think I'm gonna drop a clip of the single."

He told his online devotees, "My album is recorded, mixed and mastered. I've just been chilling and sharing it with friends for the past couple of months."

