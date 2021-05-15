 
 

Little Mix Earning $11 Million From Their Tour Profits in 2020

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have reportedly collected huge earnings from their tour alone, profiting approximately $11 million last year.

  • May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Little Mix banked a whopping $11 million (£8 million) in touring profits in 2020.

Accounts for their Eternal Magic Touring firm, filed on 31 August 2020, show an impressive increase from £1.7 million to £9.7 million, despite the girl group not being able to tour as much over the past year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the majority of the profits are from their extensive LM5 tour towards the end of 2019.

The band, now a trio - comprising Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - and ex-member Jesy Nelson are still all listed as owners of Eternal Magic Touring on Companies House.

However, it's not clear how the monies are divided.

Meanwhile, following the "Confetti" hitmakers' historic win at the BRIT Awards this week, hmv has revealed sales of their album of the same name have soared by "900 per cent week-on-week."

Phil Halliday, Managing Director at hmv and Fopp, said, "Little Mix's 'Confetti' proved to be a huge hit over Christmas and into the new year, and thanks to the BRITs the band are attracting new fans in their thousands."

The "Shout Out to My Ex" hitmakers became the first female group to take home the British Group prize at the 2021 awards ceremony.

The trio got emotional as they dedicated their award to the girl groups who had come before them - including the Spice Girls and Girls Aloud. They also thanked former member Jesy Nelson.

