'Black-ish' Picked Up for Final Season
The television series created by Kenya Barris is going to return for one final season before concluding next year after completing the upcoming eighth installment.

  • May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - TV hit "Black-Ish" will end after an eighth season.

The show's creator, Kenya Barris, confirmed the news in a post on Friday (14May21), revealing it was his decision to close the show next year (22).

"To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish been RENEWED by ABC for it's EIGHTH… and FINAL SEASON (sic)," Barris writes.

"In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we'd hoped for - and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!"

"This show has changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we've started along the way. None of this would have been possible without our audience and supporters, who have championed the show every step of the journey; allowing us to change not just the narrative of Black Families, but of Family, Culture, and and the World in general. All the while allowing us to talk about things that people were not supposed to talk about period and especially on a network television comedy," he continued.

"Thank you to everyone who made it possible to get to this point! The cast, crew, writers, directors, executives, and especially my family, who allowed me to mine so many deeply personal moments from them (many times forgetting to give them the heads up) and show them to the world. Tears fill my eyes and a smile brightens my face as I say thank you to ALL of my blackish family for all you have given of yourselves."

The sitcom, starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, debuted in September 2014.

Billy Crystal Explains Why Oscars 2021 Was Such Disappointment

The Offspring Slammed by PETA Over Chimpanzee Music Video Starring John Stamos
