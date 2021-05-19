 
 

Yara Shahidi Teases 'Black-ish' Final Season: It's a Great Place to End

Yara Shahidi Teases 'Black-ish' Final Season: It's a Great Place to End
ABC/John Fleenor
TV

The Zoey Johnson depicter insists it's the right time to end the Kenya Barris-created television hit series and she feels honored to be a part of the family.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Yara Shahidi is convinced it's a "great place to end" her hit show "Black-ish".

It was revealed last week that the programme will be coming to a conclusion after an eighth and final season. And speaking to U.S. TV show "Extra" at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Yara reflected on the news while teasing what's to come in the last series.

"Honestly, I'm just honoured we've been able to go on this journey for eight years and that we're ending it 'cause it feels like a great place to end," she said. "We've been able to see each character evolve in such beautiful ways. That show has been a gift to me and a gift to millions to those who have been able to tune in. I'm looking forward to the note that we are going to end on, which is really just a honour to be part of the family."

  See also...

The sitcom, also starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, debuted in September 2014.

And as he announced the news of "Black-ish" coming to an end in a post on Instagram, creator Kenya Barris revealed it was his decision to conclude it next year (22).

"In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we'd hoped for - and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!" he wrote.

"This show has changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we've started along the way. None of this would have been possible without our audience and supporters, who have championed the show every step of the journey; allowing us to change not just the narrative of Black Families, but of Family, Culture, and the World in general. All the while allowing us to talk about things that people were not supposed to talk about period and especially on a network television comedy."

You can share this post!

Ryan Reynolds Signs Deal to Turn Soccer Takeover Into Docu-Series

Gwyneth Paltrow Sued Over 'Inherently Dangerous' Vagina Candle After Alleged Explosion
Related Posts
'Black-ish' Picked Up for Final Season

'Black-ish' Picked Up for Final Season

'Black-ish' to Get Back-to-Back Pre-Election Specials Ahead of Season 7 Premiere

'Black-ish' to Get Back-to-Back Pre-Election Specials Ahead of Season 7 Premiere

Tracee Ellis Ross Refuses to Do 'Lady Chores' on 'Black-ish' as She's Fighting Gender Stereotypes

Tracee Ellis Ross Refuses to Do 'Lady Chores' on 'Black-ish' as She's Fighting Gender Stereotypes

'Black-ish' Debuts Political Episode on Hulu After It's Blocked by ABC

'Black-ish' Debuts Political Episode on Hulu After It's Blocked by ABC

Most Read
'American Idol' Recap: Meet the Top 3 of Season 19!
TV

'American Idol' Recap: Meet the Top 3 of Season 19!

Oprah Winfrey and Lady GaGa Get Tearful in Prince Harry's Mental Health Docu-Series

Oprah Winfrey and Lady GaGa Get Tearful in Prince Harry's Mental Health Docu-Series

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: 'WandaVision' And 'To All The Boys' Win Big - See Full Winner List

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: 'WandaVision' And 'To All The Boys' Win Big - See Full Winner List

Rachel Bilson 'More than Willing' to Be a Part of 'The O.C.' Reboot

Rachel Bilson 'More than Willing' to Be a Part of 'The O.C.' Reboot

Dylan Farrow Has Never Talked About Molestation With Family Before Woody Allen Docuseries

Dylan Farrow Has Never Talked About Molestation With Family Before Woody Allen Docuseries

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Team Up for Mental Wellness Series

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Team Up for Mental Wellness Series

Courtney Love Shames Lily James for Starring in Hulu's 'Pam and Tommy'

Courtney Love Shames Lily James for Starring in Hulu's 'Pam and Tommy'

'The Voice' Recap: The Top 9 Join Forces for Trio Performances

'The Voice' Recap: The Top 9 Join Forces for Trio Performances

MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted 2021: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Wins Big With 3 Trophies

MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted 2021: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Wins Big With 3 Trophies

'Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol': Ashley Zukerman Faces Deadly Riddles in First Trailer

'Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol': Ashley Zukerman Faces Deadly Riddles in First Trailer

Anthony Mackie 'Blown Away' by Sebastian Stan's Portrayal of Tommy Lee in 'Pam and Tommy'

Anthony Mackie 'Blown Away' by Sebastian Stan's Portrayal of Tommy Lee in 'Pam and Tommy'

Graham McTavish 'Having a Lot of Fun' Joining the Cast of 'Game of Thrones' Prequel

Graham McTavish 'Having a Lot of Fun' Joining the Cast of 'Game of Thrones' Prequel

RuPaul Invites Cher to Join 'Drag Race' Following Win at MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted

RuPaul Invites Cher to Join 'Drag Race' Following Win at MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted