The Offspring Slammed by PETA Over Chimpanzee Music Video Starring John Stamos

The Dexter Holland-fronted band come under fire by the animal rights organization for exploiting apes in their latest music video for single 'We Never Have Sex Anymore'.

  • May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - PETA officials have blasted punk group The Offspring for exploiting apes in their new "We Never Have Sex Anymore" video.

In an open letter addressed to singer Dexter Holland, bosses at the animal rights organisation called the band out for the "egregious exploitation" of chimpanzees, who appear dressed in clothes, visit a strip club, and take on housework in the promo, which also features actor John Stamos.

"The out-of-touch video for We Never Have Sex Anymore risks resurrecting the chimpanzee trade in Hollywood," the PETA letter reads. "Dressing up chimpanzees, presenting their fear grimaces as 'smiles,' and placing them side by side with celebrities is a dangerous messaging trifecta, and there isn't a primate expert alive who doesn't condemn this kind of old-school exploitation."

"If you were going for counterculture, you hit it out of the park."

A note attached to the video, directed by F. Scott Schafer, notes that "no animals were harmed in the making of this video," but the PETA chiefs beg to differ, adding, "Every minute your video remains online, it risks legitimizing a cruel industry, propping up the exotic 'pet' trade, and reversing years of animal advocacy work that has nearly ended the use of chimpanzees in Hollywood."

The animal rights activists have urged the band to remove the video from online platforms immediately.

