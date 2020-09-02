 
 

'Black-ish' to Get Back-to-Back Pre-Election Specials Ahead of Season 7 Premiere

'Black-ish' to Get Back-to-Back Pre-Election Specials Ahead of Season 7 Premiere
ABC
TV

The first one will follow Marcus Scribner's character as he prepares to vote in his first ever American general election, while the second revolves around Peter Mackenzie's character.

  • Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - The brains behind hit TV comedy "Black-ish" are to tackle racial unrest in the U.S. by dropping two pre-election specials next month, ahead of the show's season seven premiere.

The back-to-back episodes will be directed by Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry and air on ABC on October 4, according to Deadline.

"Election Special Pt. 1", written by Eric Horsted, follows Marcus Scribner's character as he prepares to vote in his first ever American general election, only to discover on arrival at the polling station that his name is missing from the list of eligible voters.

The second programme, which will be partly animated, revolves around Peter Mackenzie's character as he attempts to get elected as a congressman.

It's not the first time the writers of the groundbreaking series, which is up for four Primetime Emmy Awards later this month, have tackled politics and current affairs - back in 2018, a hot button episode about racism was abruptly pulled from the schedule after network bosses clashed with writers over the subject matter. The episode finally aired on streaming service Hulu last month.

A premiere date has not yet been set for the new season of "Black-ish", but it is expected to debut in late October.

You can share this post!

Peter Facinelli Shows Off Post-Quarantine Body to Raise Awareness About Prostate Cancer
Related Posts
Tracee Ellis Ross Refuses to Do 'Lady Chores' on 'Black-ish' as She's Fighting Gender Stereotypes

Tracee Ellis Ross Refuses to Do 'Lady Chores' on 'Black-ish' as She's Fighting Gender Stereotypes

'Black-ish' Debuts Political Episode on Hulu After It's Blocked by ABC

'Black-ish' Debuts Political Episode on Hulu After It's Blocked by ABC

Fans Loving 'Black-ish' Prince Tribute as 100th Episode Celebration

Fans Loving 'Black-ish' Prince Tribute as 100th Episode Celebration

Anthony Anderson Offers Preview to His Prince Episode for 'Black-ish'

Anthony Anderson Offers Preview to His Prince Episode for 'Black-ish'

Most Read
Russo Brothers and Robert Downey Jr. Add Tributes to Chadwick Boseman as TV Special Airs on ABC
TV

Russo Brothers and Robert Downey Jr. Add Tributes to Chadwick Boseman as TV Special Airs on ABC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Being Eyed for Million-Dollar Spotify Podcast Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Being Eyed for Million-Dollar Spotify Podcast Deal

Corey Feldman Accuses WEtv of Holding Him 'Hostage' on 'Marriage Boot Camp' Set

Corey Feldman Accuses WEtv of Holding Him 'Hostage' on 'Marriage Boot Camp' Set

'90 Day Fiance': Colt Johnson Apologizes to Jess Caroline For Sending 'D**k Pics' to Other Women

'90 Day Fiance': Colt Johnson Apologizes to Jess Caroline For Sending 'D**k Pics' to Other Women

'RHOP': Dr. Wendy Osefo and Ashley Darby Argue Over Bringing Baby to 'Girls Weekend'

'RHOP': Dr. Wendy Osefo and Ashley Darby Argue Over Bringing Baby to 'Girls Weekend'

Mariah Carey Calls Out Ellen for Outing Her Pregnancy on TV While She's Not Ready

Mariah Carey Calls Out Ellen for Outing Her Pregnancy on TV While She's Not Ready

First Teaser of Stephen King's 'The Stand' Shows Whoopi Goldberg's Mother Abagail

First Teaser of Stephen King's 'The Stand' Shows Whoopi Goldberg's Mother Abagail

Mary Fitzgerald Confirms 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Chrishell Stause's 'DWTS' Casting

Mary Fitzgerald Confirms 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Chrishell Stause's 'DWTS' Casting

'The Bachelorette': Clare Crawley Asks for Respect in New Teaser

'The Bachelorette': Clare Crawley Asks for Respect in New Teaser

'Better Call Saul' Tops Poll Over Best Shows Worth Watching on TV

'Better Call Saul' Tops Poll Over Best Shows Worth Watching on TV

Will Smith to Reunite With 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Cast for HBO Max Special

Will Smith to Reunite With 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Cast for HBO Max Special

'Riverdale' Star Marisol Nichols Develops TV Series Based on Her Sex Trafficking Agent Story

'Riverdale' Star Marisol Nichols Develops TV Series Based on Her Sex Trafficking Agent Story

Arnold Schwarzenegger Heading to TV With Spy Series

Arnold Schwarzenegger Heading to TV With Spy Series