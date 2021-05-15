Tank Reveals He's 'Going Completely Deaf'

WENN Celebrity

The 'Maybe I Deserve' singer opens up about his health problems, claiming he's seeing a doctor to find out what's wrong with one of his ears as he couldn't hear sound.

May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - R&B singer Tank is going deaf.

The "When We" star, real name Durrell Babbs, took to Instagram on Wednesday night (12May21) to reveal his heartbreaking situation to fans.

"So I'm going through something right now and I want to use my situation to encourage your situation," he said. "I'm going completely deaf in my right ear and I'm kind of losing sound in my left. I'm dizzy (and) can't walk a straight line. All of this (is) out of nowhere, (I) don't know how or why. I'm seeing a doctor, (I) got MRI's going on and medication and, you know, all of that."

"But, it still hasn't given me a reason to give up. It still hasn't given me a reason to stop feeling like I can do and be everything that I've set out to be. The goals are still the same: to be great, to be the greatest. And I want to say that to you too. No matter what you're going through, no matter where you find yourself. Whether your body is failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you: keep going, keep pushing."

In comments on his post, Tank got prayers and well wishes from stars including Monica, LeToya Luckett, and Colby O'Donis.

He returned to the social media site on Thursday to share an update, revealing an MRI he had "didn't see anything crazy" about his brain function, but did discover he had a deviated septum, which he is planning to get "taken care of."

"Back to the ear. This ear is actually worse. I tested lower today in terms of the things I can hear," he sighed. "Hopefully that starts to turn around quickly and I can get back out there and do what I do, man. I love what I do."