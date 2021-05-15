 
 

Tank Reveals He's 'Going Completely Deaf'

Tank Reveals He's 'Going Completely Deaf'
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Maybe I Deserve' singer opens up about his health problems, claiming he's seeing a doctor to find out what's wrong with one of his ears as he couldn't hear sound.

  • May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - R&B singer Tank is going deaf.

The "When We" star, real name Durrell Babbs, took to Instagram on Wednesday night (12May21) to reveal his heartbreaking situation to fans.

"So I'm going through something right now and I want to use my situation to encourage your situation," he said. "I'm going completely deaf in my right ear and I'm kind of losing sound in my left. I'm dizzy (and) can't walk a straight line. All of this (is) out of nowhere, (I) don't know how or why. I'm seeing a doctor, (I) got MRI's going on and medication and, you know, all of that."

  See also...

"But, it still hasn't given me a reason to give up. It still hasn't given me a reason to stop feeling like I can do and be everything that I've set out to be. The goals are still the same: to be great, to be the greatest. And I want to say that to you too. No matter what you're going through, no matter where you find yourself. Whether your body is failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you: keep going, keep pushing."

In comments on his post, Tank got prayers and well wishes from stars including Monica, LeToya Luckett, and Colby O'Donis.

He returned to the social media site on Thursday to share an update, revealing an MRI he had "didn't see anything crazy" about his brain function, but did discover he had a deviated septum, which he is planning to get "taken care of."

"Back to the ear. This ear is actually worse. I tested lower today in terms of the things I can hear," he sighed. "Hopefully that starts to turn around quickly and I can get back out there and do what I do, man. I love what I do."

You can share this post!

Ally Brooke 'Ashamed' After Male Exec Mocked Her Over Cry for Help
Related Posts
Tank Mocks Tyrese Gibson for 'Running Away' From Him - See His Response

Tank Mocks Tyrese Gibson for 'Running Away' From Him - See His Response

Tank Throws Shade at K. Michelle for Mocking New RnB Artists

Tank Throws Shade at K. Michelle for Mocking New RnB Artists

Tank Caught Liking Transgender Star's Pic Amid Gay Rumors

Tank Caught Liking Transgender Star's Pic Amid Gay Rumors

Tank Trolls 50 Cent Hard After Rapper Mocks Him Over Gay Rumors

Tank Trolls 50 Cent Hard After Rapper Mocks Him Over Gay Rumors

Most Read
Seth Rogen Recalls Being 'Hit So Hard' by Beyonce's Security Before Presenting Grammy Award
Celebrity

Seth Rogen Recalls Being 'Hit So Hard' by Beyonce's Security Before Presenting Grammy Award

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Wendy Williams Addresses Her Split From Beau Mike Esterman

Wendy Williams Addresses Her Split From Beau Mike Esterman

Adrienne Bailon Defends Porsha Williams Following Her Engagement to Falynn Guobadia's Ex

Adrienne Bailon Defends Porsha Williams Following Her Engagement to Falynn Guobadia's Ex

Nicki Minaj Causes 4,900% Spike in Crocs Sales and Site Crash With Her Instagram Pics

Nicki Minaj Causes 4,900% Spike in Crocs Sales and Site Crash With Her Instagram Pics