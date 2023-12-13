 

Armie Hammer Posts Message About 'True Awakening' in Rare Instagram Update

Armie Hammer Posts Message About 'True Awakening' in Rare Instagram Update
Cover Images/Kristin Callahan
Celebrity

The embattled actor shares a long quote by nun Pema Chodron that talks about 'letting go of everything' in order to heal following his sexual abuse scandal.

  • Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Armie Hammer says he's focused on "healing" after his sexual abuse scandal. The "Call Me by Your Name" actor, 37, made the declaration as part of a series of Instagram updates he has been giving fans since he relaunched his profile nearly three years after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Armie, who returned to the platform last month, shared a long quote on Tuesday, December 12 by nun Pema Chodron discussing the idea of "letting go of everything" in an apparent nod to the fallout from his controversy, which ended up derailing his Hollywood career.

The passage opens with the lines, "Only to the extent that we expose ourselves over and over to annihilation can that which is indestructible be found in us. This is the spirit of true awakening. It was all about letting go of everything. Things falling apart is a kind of testing and also a kind of healing."

The quote adds "things don't really get solved" and instead "come together and they fall apart" in a cycle. It goes on, "The healing comes from letting there be room for all of this to happen: room for grief, for relief, for misery, for joy."

The quote adds "room for not knowing" is "the most important thing of all," and says, "We never know if we're going to fall flat or sit up tall. When there's a big disappointment, we don't know if that's the end of the story. It may just be the beginning of a great adventure."

  Editors' Pick

Armie Hammer's IG Story

Armie Hammer shared a long quote in a rare Instagram update.

Los Angeles police launched an investigation into rape claims made by a woman named Effie against Armie, but they announced in May the actor would not face charges. Armie has vehemently denied the allegations and his other online updates since the scandal include one in November, which saw him post a clip of his laptop playing a movie while he took a train ride.

A few days later, he uploaded a selfie with friends on a beach, captioning it, "When the LA welcome committee demands you do a cold water plunge in the ocean right when you get off the plane… ."

Armie's dental hygienist girlfriend Lisa Perejma has not appeared in the few images he has shared. The actor recently checked himself into rehab to treat his substance abuse issues with support from fellow star Robert Downey Jr., 58.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Uses Marc Jacobs Campaign to Reveal Baby's Gender

Shane MacGowan Treats Pals to Drinks After Leaving Huge Amount of Money Behind Bar Before Death
Related Posts
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Agree to Co-Parenting Counselling as They're Wrapping Up Divorce

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Agree to Co-Parenting Counselling as They're Wrapping Up Divorce

Armie Hammer Locks Lips With Ex Lisa Perejma After Finalizing Divorce From Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer Locks Lips With Ex Lisa Perejma After Finalizing Divorce From Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers' Divorce Finalized Nearly 3 Years After Split

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers' Divorce Finalized Nearly 3 Years After Split

Armie Hammer and Alicia Vikander Enjoy Dinner in Rome After His Sexual Assault Charges Were Dropped

Armie Hammer and Alicia Vikander Enjoy Dinner in Rome After His Sexual Assault Charges Were Dropped

Latest News
Jennifer Garner Dishes on Why She Opts Out Met Gala Since 2007
  • Dec 14, 2023

Jennifer Garner Dishes on Why She Opts Out Met Gala Since 2007

'Big Bang Theory' Star Kate Micucci Reveals She Underwent Surgery After Lung Cancer Diagnosis
  • Dec 14, 2023

'Big Bang Theory' Star Kate Micucci Reveals She Underwent Surgery After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

RIIZE Tapped to Be Louis Vuitton House Ambassadors
  • Dec 13, 2023

RIIZE Tapped to Be Louis Vuitton House Ambassadors

Sandra Bullock Spotted at Warner Bros. Studio 4 Months After Partner Bryan Randall's Death
  • Dec 13, 2023

Sandra Bullock Spotted at Warner Bros. Studio 4 Months After Partner Bryan Randall's Death

Shane MacGowan Treats Pals to Drinks After Leaving Huge Amount of Money Behind Bar Before Death
  • Dec 13, 2023

Shane MacGowan Treats Pals to Drinks After Leaving Huge Amount of Money Behind Bar Before Death

NLE Choppa Calls Out Blueface for Trying to Hit on With His Baby Mama
  • Dec 13, 2023

NLE Choppa Calls Out Blueface for Trying to Hit on With His Baby Mama

Most Read
Cardi B Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation Amid Split From Offset
Celebrity

Cardi B Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation Amid Split From Offset

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together, Offer 1st Close-Up Look at Newborn Daughter

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together, Offer 1st Close-Up Look at Newborn Daughter

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Kat Dennings Feels Like in 'Heaven' While Sharing Pics From DIY-Themed Wedding to Andrew W.K.

Kat Dennings Feels Like in 'Heaven' While Sharing Pics From DIY-Themed Wedding to Andrew W.K.

Adam Driver's Wife Joanne Tucker Secretly Gives Birth to Their Second Child

Adam Driver's Wife Joanne Tucker Secretly Gives Birth to Their Second Child

Bob Saget's Widow Receives His Children's Blessing to Date Again

Bob Saget's Widow Receives His Children's Blessing to Date Again