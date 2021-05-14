Drake Cheers 'God's Plan' Scholarship Recipient for Graduating With Master's Degree

Instagram Celebrity

Back in 2018, the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker surprised Destiny James with a cheque for $50,000 to help fund her undergraduate study of public health at the University of Miami.

May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Drake has shared his pride after learning a fan he had awarded a 2018 college scholarship to has since graduated with a master's degree.

The "Hotline Bling" star surprised Destiny James with a cheque for $50,000 (£36,000) while he was shooting his "God's Plan" video in Miami, Florida, where she had been studying public health at the University of Miami.

The funds helped her obtain her bachelor's degree in 2019, and she went on to pursue her master's at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she will soon officially graduate from the public health program.

James shared her excitement at the academic achievement in an Instagram post earlier this week (beginning May 10) as she counted down to graduation day, captioning a photo of herself dressed in her ceremonial clothing, "Mama, I mastered it. Daddy, I did it... 4 days until I am officially UNC Alum."

Among the followers applauding the news was Drake, who proudly commented, "LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO DES [sic]," prompting James to reply, "THANK YOUUUU [sic]!!"

James, who also made an appearance in the "God's Plan" promo, previously admitted how important Drake's scholarship had been for her, after fearing she wouldn't be able to complete her studies following the loss of her dad to cancer in her first year of college.

"If you would have told me my freshman year that I would be graduating from here today, I probably wouldn't have believed it," she wrote on the University of Miami's website in 2019.

"I'm meant to be doing this work," she continued. "Everything I went through was so worth it. Thanks to Drake, I'm probably stressing about classes and work, but I'm not stressing about tuition. I'm here to tell future 'Canes [University of Miami students] to not be afraid of change and trust the process."