 
 

Drake Cheers 'God's Plan' Scholarship Recipient for Graduating With Master's Degree

Drake Cheers 'God's Plan' Scholarship Recipient for Graduating With Master's Degree
Instagram
Celebrity

Back in 2018, the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker surprised Destiny James with a cheque for $50,000 to help fund her undergraduate study of public health at the University of Miami.

  • May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Drake has shared his pride after learning a fan he had awarded a 2018 college scholarship to has since graduated with a master's degree.

The "Hotline Bling" star surprised Destiny James with a cheque for $50,000 (£36,000) while he was shooting his "God's Plan" video in Miami, Florida, where she had been studying public health at the University of Miami.

The funds helped her obtain her bachelor's degree in 2019, and she went on to pursue her master's at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she will soon officially graduate from the public health program.

James shared her excitement at the academic achievement in an Instagram post earlier this week (beginning May 10) as she counted down to graduation day, captioning a photo of herself dressed in her ceremonial clothing, "Mama, I mastered it. Daddy, I did it... 4 days until I am officially UNC Alum."

  See also...

Among the followers applauding the news was Drake, who proudly commented, "LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO DES [sic]," prompting James to reply, "THANK YOUUUU [sic]!!"

James, who also made an appearance in the "God's Plan" promo, previously admitted how important Drake's scholarship had been for her, after fearing she wouldn't be able to complete her studies following the loss of her dad to cancer in her first year of college.

"If you would have told me my freshman year that I would be graduating from here today, I probably wouldn't have believed it," she wrote on the University of Miami's website in 2019.

"I'm meant to be doing this work," she continued. "Everything I went through was so worth it. Thanks to Drake, I'm probably stressing about classes and work, but I'm not stressing about tuition. I'm here to tell future 'Canes [University of Miami students] to not be afraid of change and trust the process."

You can share this post!

Armie Hammer's New Girlfriend Helps 'Turn' His Life Around Amid Rape Allegations

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring
Related Posts
Drake Named Artist of the Decade for 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Drake Named Artist of the Decade for 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Drake Proudly Shares a Video of His Son Scoring Basketball Shot

Drake Proudly Shares a Video of His Son Scoring Basketball Shot

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Getting Liposuction After Showing His Abs in Workout Video

Drake Accused of Getting Liposuction After Showing His Abs in Workout Video

Most Read
Seth Rogen Recalls Being 'Hit So Hard' by Beyonce's Security Before Presenting Grammy Award
Celebrity

Seth Rogen Recalls Being 'Hit So Hard' by Beyonce's Security Before Presenting Grammy Award

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Mehcad Brooks Surprisingly Weds His Girlfriend Frida

Mehcad Brooks Surprisingly Weds His Girlfriend Frida

Report: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Exchanging Love Letters While She's in Dominican Republic

Report: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Exchanging Love Letters While She's in Dominican Republic

Drew Barrymore Abandons Dream House in Los Angeles to Get Kids Closer to Their Dad

Drew Barrymore Abandons Dream House in Los Angeles to Get Kids Closer to Their Dad

Carrie Ann Inaba Confused Yet Hopeful After Split from Fabien Viteri

Carrie Ann Inaba Confused Yet Hopeful After Split from Fabien Viteri

Adam Sandler Reunites With Viral IHOP Waitress Who Accidentally Turned Him Away

Adam Sandler Reunites With Viral IHOP Waitress Who Accidentally Turned Him Away