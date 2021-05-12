 
 

Armie Hammer 'Happy' With Dental Hygienist Girlfriend in Cayman Islands Amid Rape Allegations

Armie Hammer 'Happy' With Dental Hygienist Girlfriend in Cayman Islands Amid Rape Allegations
The 'Call Me by Your Name' star was recently spotted dining out with several friends on Grand Cayman, where he has been staying while he's under investigation for alleged sexual assault.

AceShowbiz - Armie Hammer is apparently seeing someone new in the Cayman Islands. The actor is reportedly now dating a dental hygienist while he is facing rape allegations stemming from a 2017 incident with a former partner.

"He is dating a dental hygienist on the island," a source tells PEOPLE of "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." star's dating life amid the sexual assault accusation. "They were recently on a 'staycation' out East, the other side of the island from where they live."

The source goes on gushing about the new lovebirds, "They seem happy and comfortable with each other. They seem to have lots of friends and she introduces him to any friends who haven't met him before when they are out."

There is no word on the identity of Armie's new girlfriend yet. He was recently spotted for the first time in the island since being hit with rape allegations. The 34-year-old looked "super chill" while dining out with several friends, two older people and three other women, at Macabuca on Grand Cayman earlier this month.

Per Page Six's report, an eyewitness said that the mood was "super chill" and "casual." In some pictures obtained by the outlet, "The Social Network" star could be seen paying attention to one of his pals while she was talking. For the lunch, he opted to go with a gray T-shirt, a pair of shorts and sunglasses.

Armie has been staying on the island after the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed he's being investigated in a sexual-assault case. In a March press conference, the actor's ex Effie accused him of "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abusing her during a four-year on/off relationship.

Effie said that the alleged abuse escalated to rape in April 2017, when she was 20 years old. She detailed that during the attack, the "Rebecca" leading man "repeatedly slammed" her "face against the wall" and left her bruised.

Armie's attorney Andrew Brettler has denied the accusation, claiming, "Her own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations." The lawyer argued, "As recently as July 18, 2020, (Effie) sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her," adding, "With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight."

