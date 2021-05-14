 
 

HAIM Star Doesn't Mind Her Nip Slip at Brit Awards After Photo Leaks

Este Haim laughs off her wardrobe malfunction at the recent Brit Awards, jokingly telling her online followers that it's to remind her exes 'what they're missing.'

  • May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - HAIM star Este Haim is laughing off a wardrobe malfunction at the 2021 BRIT Awards, which left her breast exposed.

The rocker's "nip slip" was caught by an eagle-eyed photographer covering the ceremony on Tuesday (11May21) and has since leaked online.

But Este isn't letting the embarrassing moment get her down, joking it "reminded her ex's what they're missing (sic)."

The 35 year old has taken to Twitter to state, "I didn't mind my t*ts were out."

The wardrobe malfunction was caught as Este got up to accept the BRITs' Best International Group honour at the prizegiving in London.

The Brit Awards kicked off with a performance by Coldplay. Chris Martin and his bandmates performed their brand new single "Higher Power" on a stage floating on the River Thames with the O2 Arena in the background.

Dua Lipa led the winners with double victory as she picked up the coveted Album of the Year and British Female Solo Artist. She also delivered a medley of songs with a video from a London underground platform before the performance transitioned into a train carriage on the stage.

Little Mix made history as they became the first female group to win Best Group at the event. Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall got emotional as they dedicated their award to the girl groups who had come before them - including the Spice Girls and Girls Aloud. They also thanked former member Jesy Nelson.

