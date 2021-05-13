Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Booked for Las Vegas Residencies

WENN/Instar/Judy Eddy Music

The 'Power of Love' singer says it's 'a beautiful privilege' to have another show in Vegas, while the 'Home Alone Tonight' crooner promises something 'unique' that leaves audience feeling wowed.

May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan are all set to perform in Las Vegas after all performers were forced to scrap live shows for months due to COVID-19 pandemic. These four artists are booked for the first residencies at new property Resorts World Casino.

Dion will kick off the performances at The Theatre at Resorts World Casino on November 5. Having had her solo Las Vegas residencies twice from 2003 until 2007 and from 2011 until 2019, she called it "a beautiful privilege to have another show in Vegas." She told Rolling Stone, "For me, it's impressive! Years back, I was supposed to be here for three months and now here I am!"

She added of the significance of her residency for her fans, "If I put myself in the fans' shoes, they get to travel. They've been preparing for months and get to take the plane or a car and get a hotel room. It's a whole-day thing; it's not just a concert."

Underwood's residency called "Reflection" will begin on December 1. "I've always been interested in the idea of a residency at some point and when this opportunity came up, to be a part of something all-new from the ground level, I was so excited to get involved, " she said of the opportunity.

The "American Idol" alum teased what to expect from her shows, "It's just going to be high energy. I want everything to just be super exciting and big." She went on dishing to PEOPLE, "When I think of Vegas, I think of being a little over the top - I love wardrobe changes and scene changes and different lighting concepts. And I feel like we're right now just in that planning phase of 'anything is possible.' And I just look forward to seeing it all take shape."

Perry is equally excited to be part of the residencies. "Vegas is in my blood," she said of her lifelong connection to the city, having visited and stayed at Excalibur several times a year with her family when her grandmother was a seamstress for showgirls. She went on gushing about the city, "Ten years ago, Vegas was a different story. They've been doing revamping and remodeling during this downtime [over the last year] to focus on what people want, what the next generation wants."

The "Firework" hitmaker, who will focus more on "experiences" with her residency, which all the performers are hoping to achieve, wants to appeal to a more general audience than the hardcore fans she knows she would see on tour. She also teased her set list, spilling, "When we had a meeting the other day, I was like 'Okay guys, tell me my top 20 Spotify songs.' That's my set list." Her residency will kick off on New Year's Eve.

As for Bryan, he is still in the early planning stages of his show, but he already knows what he wants for his shows, which will launch on February 11, 2022. "I can say that it will be different from the shows the fans will see on the road," he promised. "We want the Vegas show to be unique to that room and want them to leave saying, 'Wow, I need to catch him on tour.' Just like we want the fans on tour to leave those concerts saying, 'I really want to see his Vegas show.' "