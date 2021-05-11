HFPA Announces Two-Month Set of Reforms After 2022 Golden Globes Cancellation

Movie

Hours after NBC made public its decision to cancel its coverage of the Globes, Hollywood Foreign Press Association declared that transformational changes remains their top priority.

AceShowbiz - Hollywood Foreign Press Association officials have responded to NBC bosses scrapping coverage of the 2022 Golden Globes by announcing a two-month set of reforms.

The HFPA board has been slammed for failing to have any black members, with Hollywood A-listers and executives calling for a boycott until the organization has its house in order. And it appears they are deadly serious about making necessary changes.

In a statement released hours after NBC's decision to cancel its coverage of the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, a spokesman says, "Regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, implementing transformational changes as quickly - and as thoughtfully - as possible remains the top priority for our organization."

"We invite our partners in the industry to the table to work with us on the systemic reform that is long overdue, both in our organization as well as within the industry at large."

Among the reforms the organization is planning between now and the middle of July: approving a new code of conduct in consultation with publicists and studios, continuing outreach to potential new member candidates and beginning a search for a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer.

The HFPA bosses will also add 13 black journalists to their membership.

Cancellation of 2022 Globes came after Scarlett Johansson called for boycott over HFPA's lack of black members. "Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole," she said in a statement.