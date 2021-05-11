 
 

Tom Cruise Allegedly Sends Back His Golden Globes as a Protest Against HFPA's Lack of Diversity

WENN/Lia Toby
After NBC announced a cancellation of 2020 Globes, the 'Mission: Impossible' star is said to have returned the trophies he won for 'Jerry Maguire', 'Born on the Fourth of July' and 'Magnolia'.

  • May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise has reportedly returned his three Golden Globes to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as a protest against the lack of black members in the organization.

HFPA leaders are currently under attack from Hollywood A-listers and executives after it was revealed none of the group's 87 members were black.

They have promised sweeping reforms, which will include adding 13 black journalists as members, but their critics are demanding more, with Scarlett Johansson calling for a boycott, while NBC bosses have opted not to air the organization's annual Golden Globes prizegiving next year (2022).

In a statement to Variety, Johansson said, "The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit."

"Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization," she continued, "I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole."

As for the cancellation of 2022 Globes, NBC announced, "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right."

"As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes," the network further declared. "Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

And now Deadline sources claim Cruise has handed back the Globes he won for "Jerry Maguire", "Born on the Fourth of July" and "Magnolia".

Cruise and the HFPA have yet to confirm the story.

