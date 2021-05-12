Porsha Williams Denies Getting the Same Diamond Ring With Falynn Guobadia

Instagram Celebrity

May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Porsha Williams has something to clarify about her new relationship with Simon Guobadia, the ex-husband of her "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" co-star Falynn Guobadia. As she went public with her relationship, the reality TV star flaunted her engagement ring that many deemed to be the one that Simon previously gave to Falynn.



"That's the same ring his ex wife has it had," one Twitter user said in response to someone posting a closer look at Porsha's massive diamond ring. Catching wind of the tweet, Porsha clarified, "That's a lie."

Porsha Williams denied having the same ring Falynn Guobadia used to have.

While Porsha was setting the record straight regarding the ring, people in the replies were not interested in it at all. They appeared to be busy slamming Porsha for allegedly violating the girl code by dating an ex of her friend, though Porsha insisted that she's not friends with Falynn.

"Pls this whole thing is messy... all the men in the world but you choose to engage your co-stars newly divorced husband, she brought you into her home and was introduced on the show as your friend lmao, Love you porsha but this messy as hell and cuts a lot deeper than fun shade x," one person commented. "Wow. I didn't think u be so messy. But then again that's what fame does. I liked the other porsha better. But at end of day u do u and I respect that," someone else added.

However, some others defended Porsha as one commented, "It's real crazy how y'all coming at Porsha like she broke up a happy home even tho Falynn cheated on Simon & acting like F + P were bff but she met Falynn thru Simon because she knew that man first." Another person added, "Y'all really mad about how someone live their life. too invested!! We got a fuel problem!!"

Porsha confirmed her engagement to Simon in an Instagram post on Monday, May 10. "Our relationship began a month ago--yes we are crazy in love. I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night," the Bravo personality explained. "Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."

She also insisted that she "had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them," adding, "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."