Porsha Williams Confirms Engagement to Falynn Guobadia's Ex-Husband Simon: 'We're Crazy in Love'

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star first sparks engagement rumors to Simon after she takes to Instagram to share pictures of her alongside Simon and her baby daddy Dennis McKinley.

May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Porsha Williams has confirmed rumors of her getting engaged to Simon Guobadia, ex-husband of fellow "RHOA" star Falynn Guobadia. On Monday, May 11, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star took to her Instagram account to share how her relationship with Simon even started.

"Our relationship began a month ago--yes we are crazy in love. I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night," Porsha explained. "Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."

"For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them," the reality TV star added. "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."

"Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ. Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let's praise them!!!!" she added. "It's truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P."

Rumors of Porsha getting engaged to Simon started after she shared pictures of her alongside Simon and her baby daddy Dennis McKinley on Mother's Day. In one of the pictures, the reality TV star was seen placing her hand on Simon's chest. As if that wasn't suspicious enough, the pictures featured Porsha sporting a massive diamond ring.

The threesome later were seen having a toast in a boomerang video. At the time, Dennis also appeared to fuel the engagement rumors with his comment. "Congrats P! Cheers to your next chapter! Happy Mother's Day," so he wrote cryptically.

Falynn announced her split from Simon via Instagram Story on Thursday, April 22. "After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways," she began her lengthy message.

"We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other's lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other's children," she added. "This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period."

Concluding her message, she thanked "all of [her] supporters who have shown a great deal of love for our family. You all do not go unnoticed."