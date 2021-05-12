 
 

Grimes Hospitalized for 'Scary' Panic Attacks After Making 'SNL' Cameo in Elon Musk's Episode

Grimes Hospitalized for 'Scary' Panic Attacks After Making 'SNL' Cameo in Elon Musk's Episode
The 'Flesh Without Blood' singer lets her fans and followers know about her recent mental health issue in an Instagram post while celebrating her appearance on the NBC sketch show.

  • May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Grimes had a health scare, days following her surprise cameo on "Saturday Night Live". The singer and girlfriend of Elon Musk has just revealed on Instagram that she was hospitalized for "scary" panic attacks on Monday, May 10, which was only two days after she filmed the skit for the NBC series.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old star made use of her Instagram account to let her fans and followers know about her recent mental health issue while celebrating her appearance on the Emmy-winning show. Sharing pictures of her with Miley Cyrus backstage of the show, she casually divulged, "Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it's a good time to start therapy."

Her hospitalization aside, Grimes had a good time on "SNL" as she continued gushing in the caption, "But nonetheless - wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill! So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach." She went on raving over her boyfriend Elon's hosting gig, adding, "so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it."

Grimes shared the same photos on her Twitter account and wrote along with them, "Gotta say @MileyCyrus is extremely sique at music and as a human."

In the Saturday, May 8 episode of "SNL", Grimes appeared in a funny courtroom sketch, in which Elon dressed up as Nintendo video game villain Wario, who was on trial for the go-kart race murder of Super Mario. Grimes, who shares a baby son with the Tesla founder, played Princess Peach. It marked her onscreen acting debut.

Meanwhile, Miley served as the musical guest in the episode.

