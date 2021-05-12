 
 

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

The new mom shares on her Instagram account a picture of a beautiful orange handbag from the luxury brand as the 20-year-old gives a shoutout to her famous father.

  • May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Yaya Mayweather definitely felt loved on Mother's Day. On Tuesday, May 11, the Instagram personality took to the photo-sharing platform to share a picture of a special gift she got from her dad Floyd Mayweather, Jr. to celebrate her first Mother's Day.

The new mom shared a picture of a beautiful orange handbag from the luxury brand. Alongside the photo, the 20-year-old gave a shoutout to her famous father, writing, "Thank you @floydmayweather for my Mother's Day gift."

Her post unsurprisingly earned mixed reactions from Internet users. Expressing jealousy over the expensive gift, one person sarcastically said, "A rich black dad spoiling his black daughter. I love to see it." Echoing the sentiment, another person commented, "She got her first croc at 16 it's nice to see her dad always gifting her the best and not just his girlfriends."

Someone, meanwhile, thought that Floyd could do better, writing, "I feel like he can afford to do something different Instead of the basic babymomma gift it's your daughters first Mother's Day for f**ks sake.

Some others trolled Yaya over her baby daddy NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again). "All them birkins but she crying over kentrell," a user said, referring to the "Bandit" rapper, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden. "All that and she want a n***a from the projects!!!!" another user agreed.

Still, some others praised Floyd for spoiling his daughter. "A dad that makes his daughter feel special is everything," a person raved. One other comment read, "Cute and as he should! Stick by your kids no matter what. Love Mayweather."

This is not the first time for Yaya to brag about luxury presents from the retired boxer. Back in April, she took to the photo-sharing platform to make sure that everyone knows she's about to get a new 2021 G Wagon from her famous dad. "I forgot to tell y'all my dad put me in a new 2021 GWagon...," she told her followers on Monday, April 26. The mom of one also promised to share some pictures of the new ride soon, writing, "Pictures coming soon."

Upon reading her post, some Internet users were quick to mock Yaya. "Lmao girl yo dad need to teach you your worth," one person wrote in an Instagram comment. "I forgot to tell y'all that nobody cares, group pics coming soon," someone else added.

