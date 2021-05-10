 
 

Grimes Makes 'SNL' Cameo When Elon Musk Tackles Super Mario Murder Trial Skit

Joining her billionaire boyfriend who made his guest-hosting debut on 'Saturday Night Live', the 'Flesh Without Blood' singer takes on the role of Princess Peach for a funny courtroom sketch.

  • May 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Grimes made her onscreen acting debut this weekend (May 8) as she joined her billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk for a comedy sketch on "Saturday Night Live".

The Tesla boss served as the episode's guest host, and Grimes decided to have a little fun as she took part in a funny courtroom skit, in which Musk dressed up as Nintendo video game villain Wario, who was on trial for the go-kart race murder of Super Mario. Grimes, who shares a baby son with Musk, played Princess Peach.

Ahead of her appearance on the show, the "Flesh Without Blood" singer teased her cameo by sharing on Instagram, "Wow my auto dictation was on while I was talking to friend trying to write this post, so this is what my phone thinks I said 'SNL' but I think the toilet and Ethereum are not jumping to buy its not a long-term thing like it might be a couple like a year or something before they get bigger butt I would do it I don't know which one yeah I think a pretty good bet."

The 33-year-old added in the same caption, "Tune into 'SNL' tonight to watch me try acting!" Along with it, she let out three photos of her standing in front of a mirror room.

Musk also made headlines during his opening monologue, as he claimed, "I'm actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger's to host 'SNL'. Or at least the first to admit it."

However, that wasn't quite accurate as former "SNL" castmember Dan Aykroyd, who also suffers from the developmental disorder, returned to host in 2003, reports the New York Daily News.

Meanwhile, the episode marked the first time "SNL" was livestreamed globally on YouTube, allowing fans from around the world to tune in at the same time.

