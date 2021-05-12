Ryan Murphy's 'Halston' Series Gets Branded 'Inaccurate' by Late Fashion Guru's Family

Netflix TV

Ahead of the Netflix drama's premiere, Halston's niece Lesley Frowick warns fans against believing everything they see onscreen, claiming she and her relatives were not consulted on the show.

AceShowbiz - The family of late American fashion guru Halston has taken aim at Ryan Murphy's new biographical drama series, branding it a completely "inaccurate" and "fictionalised" version of the designer's life.

Ewan McGregor stars as the hard-partying womenswear icon in upcoming Netflix drama "Halston", which chronicles his meteoric rise to fame in the 1970s and his eventual downfall, before he passed away from AIDS complications in 1990, aged 57.

The show premieres on Friday, May 14, but Halston's niece, Lesley Frowick, who serves as CEO of his archives, has warned fans not to believe everything they see onscreen after claiming she and her relatives were not approached by TV mogul Murphy before production began.

"The Halston Archives and Family were not consulted on the upcoming Netflix series," reads a statement released on behalf of the family.

It goes on to brand the miniseries "an inaccurate, fictionalised account" of Halston's life, and adds, "The Halston Archives remains the only definitive and comprehensive source on the man and his legacy."

Frowick's press release emerges after another Halston relative, Brook Drummond, took to social media to distance the family from the show, which she described as a "Real Housewives take on someone who was superbly elegant and sophisticated and who made enormous contributions to American fashion and culture".

She added, "His impact was immeasurable and I hope people remember him that way and hold him up instead of reveling in sensationalized fiction about his life."

Murphy has yet to respond to the backlash.

"Halston" also stars Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Rory Culkin as director Joel Schumacher, and Gian Franco Rodriguez as the designer's partner, Venezuelan-born artist Victor Hugo.