Nicki Minaj Causes 4,900% Spike in Crocs Sales and Site Crash With Her Instagram Pics
The 'MotorSport' hitmaker is believed to have caused a shopping frenzy after posting photos of her posing in nude while wearing a pair of classic Crog clogs.

  • May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj's recent hiatus didn't demean her impact both in the music and fashion industry. In fact, it only makes her fans crave for more from the superstar as it's shown by their enthusiasm for her new record and copying her style.

The Trinidadian-born artist is believed to have caused a spike in Crocs sales by 4,900% with her Instagram post. In several pictures she shared on Monday, May 10, the 38-year-old posed in the nude while wearing a pair of classic pink Croc clogs which were decorated with bedazzled Jibbitz, including Chanel's iconic double-C logo.

Nicki covered her modesty with two pink heart-shaped pillows, while she accessorized with a bunch of diamond necklaces, bracelets and anklets. Her raven hair was styled in a high ponytail while she perched on top of a desk in a pink-themed office.

She simply captioned the snaps with, "F R I D A Y," leading many to speculate if she teased a collaboration with Crocs or maybe new music coming out later this week.

After Nicki posted the said images, the demand for pink Crocs has surged tremendously in the last twenty-four hours. According to U.K.-based sneaker community The Sole Supplier, the raptress' post personally contributed to a 4,900% spike in sales for pink Crocs, which can be confirmed by the number of Barbz that have shown their receipts from the online Crocs shop. Some of them even went as far as buying multiple pairs of the shoes, which are deemed "ugly" by some people.

The high demand for pink Crocs has reportedly also caused the retailer's website to crash. Google additionally reported that the phrases "pink Crocs" and "Nicki Minaj Crocs" became trending searches.

In a follow-up post, Nicki flaunted her booty while she's crouching in a skintight minidress and yellow heels. In the caption, she teased what seems to be lyrics of her possible new song. "Btchs act like they want action, heard they want action, btch we aint duckin no action. I'm bout to giv'em dat traction, send a distraction- then ima line'em like FRACTIONS," it read.

