'St. Elsewhere' Star Norman Llyod Passed Away at 106

Showrunner Tom Fontana praises the veteran actor, who died at his home in Los Angeles on May 10, for being 'one of the great storytellers' he has ever known.

May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - "St. Elsewhere" star Norman Llyod has died, aged 106.

The veteran actor, producer and director, who also appeared in Alfred Hitchcock's "Saboteur", Charlie Chaplin's "Limelight", "Dead Poets Society" and "The Practice", passed away at his home in Los Angeles on May 10.

Lloyd, who was the sole surviving member of Orson Welles' Mercury Theater, made his movie debut as the villain of Hitchcock's 1942 film "Saboteur". He would go on to direct many of Hitchcock's dramas on TV.

Back in 2014, Lloyd was honored by the Los Angeles City Council for his 82 years in show business as well as for reaching the age of 100. The Council proclaimed that November 8, the veteran actor's birthday, as "Norman Lloyd Day."

He was best known as Dr. Daniel Auschlander on "St. Elsewhere" - a role he played for the show's entire six-season run in the 1980s.

Upon learning about Llyod's passing, "St. Elsewhere" showrunner Tom Fontana remembered him as "one of the great storytellers I've ever known." In an interview with Variety, the TV producer added, "He just had great stories about Chaplin and [Orson] Welles and Bertolt Brecht and Charles Laughton. He worked with everybody."

The creator of "OZ" further claimed that the veteran actor "was completely open to any new adventure." He elaborated, "Here's a guy who had worked with Hitchcock and Welles and yet here he was with us doing this crazy show and breaking all the rules. He totally embraced it. He was the biggest cheerleader for the writers. He was totally game for the serious stuff and the crazy funny stuff."