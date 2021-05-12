 
 

Alex Rodriguez Breaks Silence on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Reunion: 'Go Yankees'

After the 'On the Floor' singer and the 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' actor enjoyed week-long vacation in Montana, the retired MLB star is said to be shocked that she has moved on.

AceShowbiz - Alex Rodriguez has finally broke his silence on Jennifer Lopez's reunion with Ben Affleck. When pressed about his ex-fiancee's recent getaway with the "Gone Girl" actor, the retired MLB star offered only a two-word reaction.

"Go Yankees," the 45-year-old simply said when photographers asked how he felt over the rumors of Bennifer reconciliation. The question came after Jennifer and Ben, who is a fan of the Boston Red Sox, were seen holding hands while exiting a private plane after their vacation in Montana. They even got in an SUV together.

While earlier reports claimed that the "On the Floor" singer and the "Zack Snyder's Justice League" star are just "friends," the two were also photographed riding in a car together near a resort in Big Sky, where the actor allegedly owned a home nearby.

Offering more details about Jennifer and Ben's getaway, a source told PEOPLE, "She had a great time with Ben... She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him." Another source, in the meantime, revealed, "[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy."

Although Alex had called off his engagement with Jennifer, a source told E! News that he was "shocked" his ex has moved on. The insider added, "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."

The source went on to note that the father of two is "saddened" over the "Hustlers" actress' reunion with Ben, adding that he has reached out to her to let her know "he's upset." The insider concluded, "She's not interested in rekindling anything with [Alex] and is done."

Back in April, Alex and Jennifer confirmed that they have called it quits. During an interview with "Today" show, they said, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other's children."

