Newly-Engaged Kaitlyn Bristowe Gushes Over Jason Tartick's 'Insanely Beautiful' Proposal

May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are one step closer to being husband and wife. The season 11 star of "The Bachelorette" has gotten engaged to her former banker boyfriend after more than two years of dating, and it did not take long for them to share intimate details about his "insanely beautiful" proposal.

Jason's proposal was done in Nashville, Tennessee when he and Kaitlyn were filming an episode of her "Off the Vine" podcast on Monday, May 10. Recalling the moment, Kaitlyn told ET, "It was everything I could have asked for. The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We've never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out."

The engaged couple revealed that Jason actually planned to get down on one knee during their vacation with her mother and stepfather in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. He, however, was worried about bringing the engagement ring through customs. "I really did think a Jason way of doing it would have been something extravagant and really big," his new fiancee opened up.

"I actually thought he was going to do it maybe in Mexico, on the beach, and I would have saw it coming," the 35-year-old reality star further admitted. "I really wanted it to be intimate, so I loved that it was just during our podcast."

Spilling on the proposal itself, Kaitlyn shared how Jason surprised her during the podcast recording. "Jason's like, 'Kaitlyn, we're not doing a podcast,' " she recounted. "And I'm like, 'You forgot to hit record, didn't you!' He was like, 'No, this is something else,' and he got up and I saw him bring out a ring box from the drawer."

On how she reacted to Jason's proposal, Kaitlyn recalled, "I was trying to be present but I was so overwhelmed, and I was so embarrassed, because I was wearing a T-shirt that said, 'Tequila for Breakfast.' I was like, 'This feels very on brand, but also very inappropriate!' "

Both Kaitlyn and Jason have made use of their respective Instagram accounts to share moments from the proposal. "Don't pinch me," Kaitlyn wrote in her announcement post, while Jason raved in his, "Choosing your forever is the most important decision in the world, @kaitlynbristowe you made that decision so easy! Love you to death and forever."

The two of them also offered fans a good look at her sparkler. To ET, Jason dished that the 5.09-carat ring came from Paris Jewellers who "put so much effort" into making it. "I had an idea of the kind of cut she wanted, but other than that, it was kind of just, like, go," he confessed. "[The owners] even took designs from Kaitlyn's dresses, and red carpets, to see what she likes, like working lace in, because she wears a lot of lace. They gave it a Kaitlyn, kind of like an edgy feel, but still classic."

Kaitlyn began dating Jason in January 2019, a few months after she broke up with Shawn Booth. The two first met months earlier, in 2018, when he made an appearance on her podcast. By June 2019, the two moved in together.