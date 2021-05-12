 
 

'RHOA' Star Falynn Guobadia to Focus on 'Healing' After Ex-Husband Got Engaged to Porsha Williams

Celebrity

After her co-star went public with her engagement to Simon Guobadia, the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' cast member thanks fans and followers for their love and support.

  • May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Falynn Guobadia has publicly opened up about how she felt over Simon Guobadia's engagement to Porsha Williams. After her ex-husband announced that he has gotten engaged to her co-star, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star stressed that she is currently put her focus on "healing."

On Tuesday, May 11, the TV personality took to her Instagram account to address her estranged husband's new relationship status. "I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support," she wrote in the post. "At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you."

After being married for two years, Falynn announced her split with Simon on April 22. At the time, the 31-year-old took to Instagram Story to publicly share the shocking news. "After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways," she wrote in a lengthy message.

"We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other's lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other's children," Falynn continued. Elaborating further, she stated, "This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period."

In conclusion, the reality TV star thanked "all of [her] supporters who have shown a great deal of love for our family." She went on to assure those rooting for her, "You all do not go unnoticed."

Less than a month after Falynn announced her split, Porsha confirmed the ongoing rumors about her romancing Simon. Making use of Instagram on Monday, May 10, the 39-year-old shared their relationship timeline alongside a selfie of them.

"Our relationship began a month ago--yes we are crazy in love. I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night," Porsha explained in the caption. "Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."

"For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them," she added. She further noted that she and Fallyn "are not friends" and "Simon's divorce has been settled." She then pointed out, "Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."

"Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ," she noted. "Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let's praise them!!!!" She ended her message by saying, "It's truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P."

