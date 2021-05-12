 
 

Goldie Hawn Fell Into Depression After Winning Oscar and Golden Globe

The 'Cactus Flower' actress discusses her struggle with mental health issues, revealing that she became depressed after winning Golden Globe and Academy Awards for her 1969 movie.

  • May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Goldie Hawn battled depression at the height of her career.

The 75-year-old actress rose to fame after receiving the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1969 film, "Cactus Flower", but Goldie admits that time in her life wasn't the happiest as she was battling mental health issues behind the scenes.

"I became depressed," she tells "Good Morning Britain". "I was 21 and I was rising to success. I know it sounds terrible, but it's a very, very difficult thing (and) I didn't necessarily want that..."

"I had a lot of these issues, where I couldn't even go outside in public. This is something I worked through. I went to a doctor. I went to a psychologist."

The actress landed her first starring role after moving to California to pursue a career in dance in 1966 and things skyrocketed from there, even though Goldie had no intention of becoming a star.

"I didn't want to be a big deal," she adds. "I wanted to go home... I didn't have delusions of grandeur on any level, I was extremely realistic. The problem was that I was a dancer and then things changed."

And now things are better for Goldie, the "Overboard" star wants to help others, "For every one of us, we may have a different reason why we feel low, depressed, anxious... a lot of these things. If you really are unhappy, we do need to be able to tender ourselves to go to a doctor (sic). Don't be embarrassed. Mental health is real... We should never be ashamed to say, 'I'm feeling sad.' "

Drew Barrymore Abandons Dream House in Los Angeles to Get Kids Closer to Their Dad
